Complex vowels
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Pronouncing [ṡṡċċḣḣẇẇȧȧ] is easy; you just say it like the 'x' in 'fire'."
See also Gull, Lasenby, and Doran, "Imaginary numbers are not real—the geometric algebra of spacetime", Foundations of Physics 1993 — discussion in "Getting real", 1/20/2011.
And for a sketch of the IPA's relationship with imaginary sounds, see "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2019.
Robot Therapist said,
August 11, 2022 @ 7:54 am
The IPA vowel plane always makes me laugh hysterically.