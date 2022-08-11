« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Pronouncing [ṡṡċċḣḣẇẇȧȧ] is easy; you just say it like the 'x' in 'fire'."

See also Gull, Lasenby, and Doran, "Imaginary numbers are not real—the geometric algebra of spacetime", Foundations of Physics 1993 — discussion in "Getting real", 1/20/2011.

And for a sketch of the IPA's relationship with imaginary sounds, see "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2019.

