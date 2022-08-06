« previous post |

Meta is inviting everyone to try out its BlenderBot3:

By releasing the chatbot to the general public, Meta wants to collect feedback on the various problems facing large language models. Users who chat with BlenderBot will be able to flag any suspect responses from the system, and Meta says it’s worked hard to “minimize the bots’ use of vulgar language, slurs, and culturally insensitive comments.” Users will have to opt in to have their data collected, and if so, their conversations and feedback will be stored and later published by Meta to be used by the general AI research community.

So following up on my earlier-reported "Conversations with GPT-3" (6/25/2022), here's BlenderBot3 chatting with a young person interested in philosophy:

BlenderBot: Hello! How is your day going so far?

Human: Is thesis-antithesis-synthesis a correct summation of the Hegelian dialectic?

BlenderBot: I'm not sure, but dialectical materialism is a philosophy of science, history, and nature developed in europe.

Human: Did you know that it was Josef Stalin who coined the term dialectical materialism?

BlenderBot: I don't know much about that, sorry. What do you like to do to relax?

Human: Cook.

BlenderBot: Ok, that is good. Have you heard of dialectical materialism? Its a great way to relax

Wondering whether BlenderBot is being subtlely snarky or just stupid, I asked a friend involved in the development of chatbots, who answered "Mostly just stupid I suspect :)".

Though BlenderBot is based on the latest AI technology, its combination of responsiveness to user input with lack of an effective theory of mind reminds me of ELIZA, created in the 1960s by Joseph Weizenbaum who "regarded the program as a method to show the superficiality of communication between man and machine".

For more, see "Ways to be more interesting in conversation", 11/21/2021.

