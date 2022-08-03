« previous post |

Someone asked me recently about (sources for exploring) the history of idioms like "low-hanging fruit" in business jargon. Unable to suggest any truly suitable data sources, I did a few of the obvious things.

There's Google Books Ngrams, which verifies a few decades of increased use:

There's the OED's entry, glossed as "n. figurative the most readily accomplished tasks, measures, or goals; those things that most easily bring a profit or other successful result", with citations from 1968 verifying that (figurative) uses are (seen by the OED as) mostly in business (or business-adjacent) contexts:

[1968 P. J. Kavanaugh in Guardian 12 July 6/3 His rare images are picked aptly, easily, like low-hanging fruit.]

1972 Proc. Manufacturing Productivity Conf. (Soc. Manufacturing Engineers) 59 We have plucked the low hanging fruit, so to speak, and have seized upon the somewhat obvious applications for keeping records and the like.

1981 Fortune 29 July 54/3 Intel started with what Nevin calls ‘the low-hanging fruit’, departments with routine activities, such as accounts-payable and personnel records, that are relatively easy to streamline and that provide rapid proof of the program's effectiveness.

1995 Acad. of Managem. Rev. 20 993 In the early stages of pollution prevention, there is a great deal of ‘low-hanging fruit’—easy and inexpensive behavioral and material changes that result in large emission reductions relative to costs.

2003 New Scientist 11 Jan. 48/1 It is simply more difficult to produce new drugs. All the low-hanging fruit has been picked and a treatment found for many of the simple illnesses.

2012 Independent 15 Oct. 49/1 Foreign expats have always been a high-yielding target for HMRC, and with the organisation trying to boost its revenue, it's not surprising that they're targeting low-hanging fruit.

There's newspapers.com, which shows that literal uses of the phrase have always been around, e.g.

…and that complaints about over-use in business are not new, e.g. this from the Cincinnati Enquirer 6/3/2012.

A Google Scholar search shows that scientists are apparently as prone to using this metaphor as business people are ("About 40,600 results"):

And a bit of further poking around antedates the OED's citations to 1909, in Sara Agnes Rice Pryor's novel My Day: Reminiscences of a Long Life:

So it seems that the metaphor has always been available, and has probably been rediscovered many times over the years, before becoming meme-ified at some point in the 1980s.

