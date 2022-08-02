« previous post |



Mouseover title: "the pronouns are coming from INSIDE the sentence!!!"



The strip shows the third exhibit in Mary's Halloween "Hell House of Original Sin: Past, Present, and Future".

The mouseover title, of course, is an instance of the "The Calls Are Coming from Inside the House" trope, most famously used in the movie When a Stranger Calls.

And here it's underlining the status of "pronouns" as a dog whistle for various deviations from strict gender binarity.

