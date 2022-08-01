« previous post |

In a baseball game yesterday afternoon, the Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto batted several times against the Pirates' starting pitcher JT Brubaker. And one of the radio commentators pointed out that this was J.T. against JT, one with periods and one without.

This usage is echoed by Wikipedia entries for Jacob Tyler Realmuto and Jonathan Trey Brubaker, and by their Baseball Reference pages (here and here).

The AP story (reprinted e.g. here and here) agrees:

Four straight singles off JT Brubaker (2-9) highlighted a five-run fifth. Bohm and J.T. Realmuto got the first two, and Castellanos and Bryson Stott had another pair, driving in one run each.

But it seems that stylebooks generally don't endorse the sensible idea that people should get to choose how their initials are rendered.

The AP Stylebook says that we should "Use periods and no space when an individual uses initials instead of a first name: H.L. Mencken".

The New York Times Manual of Style and Usage says that "Although full first names with middle initials (in any) are preferred in most copy, two or more initials may be used if that is the preference of the person mentioned: L. P. Amiotis, with a thin space between initials."

In 8.4: Capitalization of personal names, the Chicago Manual of Style says that

Names and initials of persons, real or fictitious, are capitalized. A space should be used between any initials, except when initials are used alone. […]

Jane Doe

George S. McGovern

P. D. James

M. F. K. Fisher

Malcolm X

LBJ

Unconventional spellings strongly preferred by the bearer of the name or pen name (e.g., bell hooks) should usually be respected in appropriate contexts (library catalogs generally capitalize all such names).

But in 10.12: Initials in personal names, the same source says that "Initials standing for given names are followed by a period and a space. A period is normally used even if the middle initial does not stand for a name (as in Harry S. Truman)", without any exception for the preferences of the person named.

In fact, I haven't found any authority suggesting that individuals who choose to go by initials should get to decide period-usage and spacing for their own monikers — though that's apparently what's actually happening Out There, at least in the world of sports. (Though Wikipedia's JT disambiguation page suggests that it's been happening for a while, and in several areas…)

In other news about the intersection of baseball and orthography, there's this:

It’s official, the Phillies scoreboard graphic has peaked pic.twitter.com/SahHeFrssn — Connor Thomas (@ConnorThomas975) July 28, 2022

