On Facebook, this conversation thread followed from a post by Bill Benzon, commenting on his recent blog post, "Once more around the merry-go-round: Is the brain a computer?"

Here's the graph from Google Books Ngrams Viewer that Bill shared:

As long as I've been learning Mandarin (since 1967), computers have always been referred to as diànnǎo 電腦 / 电脑, though in the sense of "calculator" they are also called jìsuànjī 計算機 / 计算机. I recall that there was slippage between these two terms back in those days, with some people preferring one and some the other. Nowadays, diànnǎo 電腦 / 电脑 is overwhelmingly predominant over jìsuànjī 計算機 / 计算机.

According to the etymology in Wiktionary, the term diànnǎo 電腦 ("electronic brain") was coined by Taiwanese computer expert Fan Kuanling (范光陵) in 1965 in his book 《Diànnǎo hé nǐ 電腦和你》 (Computers and You).

