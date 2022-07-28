Bosnian menu
Nick Tursi sent in this Bosnian menu from a cafe near Kravica waterfalls in Herzegovina:
Some of the entries are amusing. For example, "dodaci" is rendered as "appendices" — it includes things like fries, seasonal salad, grilled vegetables, ketchup, and mayonnaise. Also under this category is "ajvar", which signifies roasted red pepper sauce / spread / relish (sometimes with eggplant, I believe). I'm not sure, but I think "dodaci" means "trimmings; accessories". At least for me, the most idiomatic English equivalent here would be "condiments", but I certainly am no authority on this subject.
No matter the occasional linguistic infelicity, the menu looks delicious. I will be sure to stop off at Restoran cafe near Kravica waterfalls the next time I am in Herzegovina.
mg said,
July 28, 2022 @ 12:09 pm
If "dodaci" includes fries, grilled vegetables, and salads I'd think the closest menu equivalent in English (at least the American version) is "sides".
Victor Mair said,
July 28, 2022 @ 12:15 pm
@mg
I think you're right for the first three items. "Condiments" only works for the last three items.