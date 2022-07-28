Bosnian menu

July 28, 2022 @ 12:06 pm · Filed by under Language and food, Translation

« previous post |

Nick Tursi sent in this Bosnian menu from a cafe near Kravica waterfalls in Herzegovina:


Some of the entries are amusing.  For example, "dodaci" is rendered as "appendices" — it includes things like fries, seasonal salad, grilled vegetables, ketchup, and mayonnaise.  Also under this category is "ajvar", which signifies roasted red pepper sauce / spread / relish (sometimes with eggplant, I believe).    I'm not sure, but I think "dodaci" means "trimmings; accessories".  At least for me, the most idiomatic English equivalent here would be "condiments", but I certainly am no authority on this subject.

No matter the occasional linguistic infelicity, the menu looks delicious.  I will be sure to stop off at Restoran cafe near Kravica waterfalls the next time I am in Herzegovina.

Selected readings

July 28, 2022 @ 12:06 pm · Filed by under Language and food, Translation


2 Comments »

  1. mg said,

    July 28, 2022 @ 12:09 pm

    If "dodaci" includes fries, grilled vegetables, and salads I'd think the closest menu equivalent in English (at least the American version) is "sides".

  2. Victor Mair said,

    July 28, 2022 @ 12:15 pm

    @mg

    I think you're right for the first three items. "Condiments" only works for the last three items.

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment