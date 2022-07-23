« previous post | next post »

A recent Daily Beast spamletter featured an intriguing teaser:



The headline made me think that a faction of the Duchess of Cornwall's staff, known as "Team Rubbish", had made a startling accusation. The next sentence (and the linked article) set me straight.

So "Team Rubbish" is a classic Crash Blossom, caused as usual by noun/verb ambiguities. And in this case there's an added UK/US dimension: rubbish as a verb is mostly a British thing, as is the use of plural verb agreement with a singular subject that refers to a group.

My reaction was also primed by the recent news focus on Trumpworld's "Team Normal" / "Team Crazy" opposition.

During the committee’s third hearing earlier this month, testimony established that — at least in the Trump campaign’s response to losing the election — there were two opposing camps: “Team Normal” and “Team Crazy.”

I believe that the "Team X" / "Team Y" construction began with the "Team Edward" / "Team Jacob" opposition among fans of the Twilight Saga, but commenters may be able to identify an earlier history.

Update — the Berkeley Parser went down the same garden path that I did:

Replacing rubbish with deny or rubbishes yields the intended structure:

Permalink