Team Rubbish makes a striking claim
A recent Daily Beast spamletter featured an intriguing teaser:
The headline made me think that a faction of the Duchess of Cornwall's staff, known as "Team Rubbish", had made a startling accusation. The next sentence (and the linked article) set me straight.
So "Team Rubbish" is a classic Crash Blossom, caused as usual by noun/verb ambiguities. And in this case there's an added UK/US dimension: rubbish as a verb is mostly a British thing, as is the use of plural verb agreement with a singular subject that refers to a group.
My reaction was also primed by the recent news focus on Trumpworld's "Team Normal" / "Team Crazy" opposition.
During the committee’s third hearing earlier this month, testimony established that — at least in the Trump campaign’s response to losing the election — there were two opposing camps: “Team Normal” and “Team Crazy.”
I believe that the "Team X" / "Team Y" construction began with the "Team Edward" / "Team Jacob" opposition among fans of the Twilight Saga, but commenters may be able to identify an earlier history.
Update — the Berkeley Parser went down the same garden path that I did:
Replacing rubbish with deny or rubbishes yields the intended structure:
mollymooly said,
July 23, 2022 @ 6:19 am
Headline later revised to "Camila Parker Bowles' Team Dispute Claim She Is Royal Racist" and then "Camilla’s Team Scoffs at Claims She Is the Royal Racist".
Another US/UK difference is the capitalization of words in the headline. "Camilla's team rubbish claims she is the royal racist" would parse easier.
Cervantes said,
July 23, 2022 @ 7:13 am
In the U.S. it would be Team Trash. Ambiguity is only because it's in headline case, since in sentence case "team rubbish" (or trash) would not be capitalized.
[(myl) The British-style collective-noun verb agreement also plays a role, as the parser outputs indicate.]
Chris Button said,
July 23, 2022 @ 8:40 am
Yes, “Camilla’s team rubbish claims she is the royal racist” in sentence case is not open to any real ambiguity in British English.
John Swindle said,
July 23, 2022 @ 12:05 pm
Would changing it to “Camilla’s Team Rubbish Claim She is the Royal Racist” help to make it a little more ambiguous in British English?
Terry K. said,
July 23, 2022 @ 12:43 pm
Just now I read that headline and for a brief moment though "What's rubbish claiming?"