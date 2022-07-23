Team Rubbish makes a striking claim

A recent Daily Beast spamletter featured an intriguing teaser:

The headline made me think that a faction of the Duchess of Cornwall's staff, known as "Team Rubbish", had made a startling accusation. The next sentence (and the linked article) set me straight.

So "Team Rubbish" is a classic Crash Blossom, caused as usual by noun/verb ambiguities. And in this case there's an added UK/US dimension: rubbish as a verb is mostly a British thing, as is the use of plural verb agreement with a singular subject that refers to a group.

My reaction was also primed by the recent news focus on Trumpworld's "Team Normal" / "Team Crazy" opposition.

During the committee’s third hearing earlier this month, testimony established that — at least in the Trump campaign’s response to losing the election — there were two opposing camps: “Team Normal” and “Team Crazy.”

I believe that the "Team X" / "Team Y" construction began with the "Team Edward" / "Team Jacob" opposition among fans of the Twilight Saga, but commenters may be able to identify an earlier history.

Update — the Berkeley Parser went down the same garden path that I did:

Replacing rubbish with deny or rubbishes yields the intended structure:

  1. mollymooly said,

    July 23, 2022 @ 6:19 am

    Headline later revised to "Camila Parker Bowles' Team Dispute Claim She Is Royal Racist" and then "Camilla’s Team Scoffs at Claims She Is the Royal Racist".

    Another US/UK difference is the capitalization of words in the headline. "Camilla's team rubbish claims she is the royal racist" would parse easier.

  2. Cervantes said,

    July 23, 2022 @ 7:13 am

    In the U.S. it would be Team Trash. Ambiguity is only because it's in headline case, since in sentence case "team rubbish" (or trash) would not be capitalized.

    [(myl) The British-style collective-noun verb agreement also plays a role, as the parser outputs indicate.]

  3. Chris Button said,

    July 23, 2022 @ 8:40 am

    Yes, “Camilla’s team rubbish claims she is the royal racist” in sentence case is not open to any real ambiguity in British English.

  4. John Swindle said,

    July 23, 2022 @ 12:05 pm

    Would changing it to “Camilla’s Team Rubbish Claim She is the Royal Racist” help to make it a little more ambiguous in British English?

  5. Terry K. said,

    July 23, 2022 @ 12:43 pm

    Just now I read that headline and for a brief moment though "What's rubbish claiming?"

