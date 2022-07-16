« previous post |

An endangered Greek dialect which is spoken in north-eastern Turkey has been identified by researchers as a "linguistic goldmine" because of its startling closeness to the ancient language, as Cambridge researcher Dr Ioanna Sitaridou explains.

For more information please visit: www.romeyka.org

As traders and conquerors, the Greeks spread all over the ancient and medieval worlds, so it would not be surprising if they left their linguistic legacy where they went. If some of their colonies were isolated by geographic or other circumstances, they might well preserve archaic features of their ancestral language. Such appears to be the case with the community documented here.

I knew an eminent Soviet archeologist named Viktor Ivanovich Sarianidi or Victor Sarigiannides (Russian: Ви́ктор Ива́нович Сариани́ди; Greek: Βίκτωρ Σαρηγιαννίδης; September 23, 1929 – December 22, 2013). "He discovered the remains of a Bronze Age culture in the Karakum Desert in 1976. The culture came to be known as the Bactria-Margiana Archaeological Complex."

Sarianidi was born in Tashkent to a family of Pontic Greek descent. "His parents, Ioannis and Athena Sarianidi had immigrated there from Yalta in the 1920s.

Sarianidi graduated from the Central Asian State University in 1952. He then obtained a master's degree in 1961 from the Institute of Archaeology of the Soviet Academy of Sciences in Moscow. His doctoral dissertation, titled Afghanistan in the Bronze and Iron Ages, came out in 1975."

Because of Sarianidi's family and professional Central Asian Greek associations, especially as epitomized by Yalta, I will linger on this topic for a moment before closing with some brief reflections on the legacy of Alexander.

Yalta (Ukrainian and Russian: Я́лта) is a resort city on the south coast of the Crimean Peninsula surrounded by the Black Sea. It serves as the administrative center of Yalta Municipality, one of the regions within Crimea.

The city is located on the site of the ancient Greek colony of Yalita. It is said to have been founded by the Greek settlers who were looking for a safe shore (Γιαλός, yalos in Greek) on which to land. It is situated on a deep bay facing south towards the Black Sea, surrounded by the mountain range Ai-Petri. It has a warm humid subtropical climate and is surrounded by numerous vineyards and orchards.

The area became famous when the city held the Yalta Conference as part of the Allied World War II conferences in 1945.

Yalta is also celebrated for its literary associations, Leo Tolstoy spent summers there and Anton Chekhov in 1898 bought a house (the White Dacha) here, where he lived till 1902; Yalta is the setting for Chekhov's short story, "The Lady with the Dog", and such prominent plays as The Three Sisters and The Cherry Orchard were written in Yalta.

The transformations of the name Alexander in Central Asia are a good indication of the widespread influence of Greek language and culture in that part of the world.

Iskandar, Iskander, Askander, Eskinder, or Scandar (Persian: اسکندر Eskandar or سکندر Skandar), is a variant of the given name Alexander in cultures such as Iran (Persia), Arabia and others throughout the Middle East, Caucasus and Central Asia. Originally referring to Alexander the Great, it was transmitted through works such as the Iskandarnamah and the Sirr al-Asrar, and became a popular name for rulers in the medieval period.

The Arabic version may also add the definite-article prefix al-, giving al-ʾiskandar (Arabic: الاسكندر,الإِسْكَنْدَر). al-Iskandarīyah ("of Alexander") is the Arabic name of the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Something similar could be said for Roxanne, the name of Alexander's wife, which can be traced all the way across Eurasia to China.

Roxanne is a feminine given name. It is derived from the Greek name Rhōxanē (Latinised to Roxana), used for Roxana, the wife of Alexander the Great, a derivative of the Persian Roshanak, meaning bright star. In Kurdish (Roj-an) as well as in Avesta (Rowc) it means "bright, sun, sunlight, sun god, day".

There is still much to be done on the linguistic and cultural impact of Hellenic civilization on ancient and medieval Eurasia, especially Central Asia and East Asia.

