Karla Adam and William Booth, "What next for Boris Johnson? Books, columns, speeches, comeback?", WaPo 7/9/2022:

Many assume Johnson will eventually return to his former profession of journalism. Writing a weekly note for the Daily Telegraph was lucrative, \$330,000 a year, which fellow hacks calculated to garner him over \$2,750 an hour. […]

He also owes a publisher a biography on William Shakespeare, which he has not completed. He did finish a biography of his idol, Winston Churchill, which some critics panned as a worthless retread, lacking in insight, scholarship or new material, but which the reviewer in the Financial Times called “crisp, punchy, full of the kind of wham-bam short sentences that keep the reader moving down the page.”



In fact that quote is Johnson's description of Churchill's prose style, from the cited biography, The Churchill Factor (2014). True, the Financial Times review of that biography does apply it to BoJo's style as well:

The comments of academic historians are dismissed as “snooty”, and critics such as Evelyn Waugh are “a teensy bit jealous”, just because Churchill was “a funky Gibbon”. Instead, like its characterisation of some of Churchill’s own writings, this book is “crisp, punchy, full of the kind of wham-bam short sentences that keep the reader moving down the page”.

But my topic isn't journalistic quotation practices. Neither is it Boris Johnson's past, present, and future actions and words. Rather, I'm interested in the origins and progress of the idea that short sentences are a Good Thing.

As discussed in many earlier LLOG posts, sentences in English-language publications have been getting generally shorter for at least 400 years:

This observation side-steps several issues, including the question of how text should be divided up into "sentences", and the difference between embedding and concatenation as sources of sentence length — "hypotaxis" vs. "parataxis" in the classical terminology. (See my slides from SHEL12 for further discussion…)

But the short-sentence ideology also ignores these questions. So let's also pretend that we know what sentences are, and that there's just one relevant dimension of length, and go on with a bit more context from Boris Johnson's The Churchill Factor:

Why did Evelyn Waugh sneer at Churchill’s writings? Notice that he — Waugh — had actually tried to emulate Churchill in the 1930s, and got himself sent out to cover a war in Abyssinia. He produced Scoop , of course, one of the great stylistic landmarks of the twentieth century. But his reporting had nothing like the same journalistic impact as Churchill’s.

Is it that Waugh was a teensy bit jealous? I think so; and the reason was not just that Churchill had become so much more famous than Waugh had been, by the time he was twenty-five, but that he had made such stupendous sums from writing. And that, for most journalists, alas, is the truly sensitive point of comparison.

By 1900 he had not only written five books — some of which had been best-sellers — but he had become just about the highest-paid journalist in Britain. For his Boer War coverage he was paid £250 per month — the equivalent of £10,000 a month today. He was commissioned to write the life of his father in 1903, and given a staggering payment of £8,000. To give you the scale of those riches, consider that there were then only a million people in the country who had the privilege of paying income tax, and that was because they earned £160 per year.

These publishers didn’t pay him this kind of money because they liked his blue eyes. They paid him handsomely because he was popular with the public, and helped boost circulation, and the reason he was popular was that he wrote so well, with a rich and rollicking readability. He was a superb reporter. Try this account from the Morning Post of April 1900.

[602 words from Chapter V of Churchill's 1900 book Ian Hamilton's March]

This isn’t Gibbon. This isn’t sham-Augustanism. It is more like something from the pages of Victorian adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard: crisp, punchy, full of the kind of wham-bam short sentences that keep the reader moving down the page. Churchill could do action reporting better than many of the greatest modern exponents — and he had the inestimable advantage of being able to use the first person.

The short-sentence ideology seems to have roots in the early 20th century, with the aesthetic movement(s) documented in Adolf Loos's 1910 essay Ornament und Verbrechen (French Ornement et Crime, English Ornament and Crime), and exemplified in William Strunk's 1918 pamphlet The Elements of Style.

By the middle of the 20th century, Rudolf Flesch (The Art of Plain Talk, 1946) added a moral and political dimension: the idea that "democracy could be defined as government by plain talk". As his American National Biography entry put it,

Flesch offered what he thought to be a scientific method for achieving a plain, understandable prose. He advocated an unadorned style, with shorter paragraphs, shorter sentences, fewer prefixes and suffixes, and greater use of colloquial American English. He equated such plain talk with progressive politics, especially with the New Deal policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

But as of 1900, sentences in published English text had been getting shorter on average for at least 300 years. So we can't attribute the trend to modernist aesthetics, or populist politics. How and why did it happen?

I'll offer some observations and speculations in later posts.

