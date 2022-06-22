« previous post |

We've had two consecutive posts on oil-related words (see "Selected readings" below). julie lee made this comment on the first of the two:

Old Chinese/Old Sinitic *lew is similar in sound and meaning to Welsh OLEW "oil".

[From Middle Welsh olew, form Old Welsh oleu, from Proto-Brythonic *olew, from Vulgar Latin *olevum, from Latin oleum (“oil”).] (source)

julie's observation inspired me to ask Doug Adams whether there were any Tocharian words for oil. He replied:

There are two (sort of), There are both ṣalype and ṣmare. The first is 'oil (particularly sesame oil); salve, ointment' (also oil in a lamp), the second is, as a noun, 'oil' (as in a lamp) and, as an adjective, 'smooth, even, slippery.' The first is etymologically connected to English salve and the second to English smear.

I followed up:

Could the initial ṣ- in ṣalype and ṣmare have a similar morphological word-forming function?

To which Doug responded:

No, it just happens that the original *s was followed by an *e or was part of an initial cluster followed by *e: *selpos and *smerwo- respectively.

Georges Pinault contributed:

I can only agree with the answer(s) of Douglas Adams. Besides, Tocharian had also other terms (which are unrelated) for oily products, fat, etc., used for medical purposes. In any case, the initial sibilant of these two nouns belong to different inherited lexemes (which are not motivated inside Tocharian), and cannot be deemed as a word-forming morpheme.

Michael Weiss added:

1.

I don't think the ṣ is a morpheme. Both of these words have excellent IE etymologies and in both cases the ṣ is the result of the palatalization of s before a front vowel. ṣalype goes back to *selbhos (though the palatalization of the l is a little puzzling) And ṣmare goes back to *smerw-os as Douglas Adams says. You could maybe say that the s- was a phonestheme representing something slippery or fatty (like sl- in Germanic), but I don't think there's a whole lot more support for that and there certainly isn't evidence for -elbhos and -meru- as anything.

2. (the next morning)

The proto-form of ṣalype is *selp(h2?)os. Most forms point to a final p. There is a variant elphos attested in Greek which together with Ved. sarpíṣ might point to an h2 which could explain the aspirate in Greek and the i in Vedic, but that is also a bit problematic, hence the question mark.. There is no reason to reconstruct a *bh as I unthinkingly wrote last night.

Also if you are looking for another s-initial fat word there is Greek stéar 'fat' and Hittite sakan 'oil'.

There must be some other explanation for julie lee's keen observation.

Selected readings

