[This is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

If you’re Japanese, chances are it’s the latter.

Nekojita (猫舌 lit. “cat’s tongue”) is a phrase in Japanese most commonly used to describe people who can’t or don’t like to eat or drink hot things. The word means both the actual tongue itself and, by extension, a person with a cat’s tongue. In other words, it is a synecdoche.

The term is common in Japan, reflecting the fact that many people consider themselves to be/have cat tongues; in a 2018 survey of 10,000 Japanese of all ages, about half described themselves as nekojita. The results are summed up in the accompanying image, in which pink indicates those who answered yes to the question, “Are you nekojita?” As you can see, more than half of 10-49-year-olds consider themselves to have heat-sensitive tongues.

Nekojita is one of many words and expressions about sensitivity to heat and cold. I suspect this has a lot to do with larger East Asian health and medical traditions placing great emphasis on hot and cold. As I understand it, there are still many older Chinese, Japanese, and (I think) Koreans especially who don’t drink ice water and who are very cautious about anything that might overly cool the body. Anyway, some of the most frequently used expressions about hot and cold bodies and people are hieshō (冷え性) and atsugari/samugari (暑がり・寒がり). Atsugari and samugari mean, respectively, people who are always hot and always cold. I’m an atsugari, so I’m much more comfortable living here in Norway than where I was in the middle of Japan. Hieshō is more specific: it describes chronic cold, probably from poor circulation. It may overlap with Raynaud’s phenomenon, especially since it is also observed and reported most often in women, but there are also significant differences in the way it is described. For example, one authoritative Japanese dictionary (Daijisen 大辞泉) defines hieshō as a predisposition to cold, “especially in the lower body, common in women.” As an atsugari, I have no relevant experience to draw on.

There are a few expressions that use the word nekojita. Perhaps the most common is 猫舌の長風呂(入り) nekojita no nagaburo (iri). Basically, it means that nekojita enjoy long, warm baths as opposed to short, hot baths because they don’t like overly hot water.

Nekojita is not a new word — authoritative Japanese dictionaries list examples of use from at least 400 years ago — but there are a few interesting recent developments.

One is that it has been adopted into Chinese, too. Baidu (百度) defines notes specifically that the term comes from Japanese, and offers many links and examples of the characters in use, some of which are for cat tongues, some for nekojita. I have no idea whether it’s in wider use, but given the popularity of Japanese pop culture media and their easy availability online, it’s not a huge surprise to see that at least some segment of the Chinese-speaking world is familiar with nekojita.

What might surprise some people more is that there is some interesting science behind nekojita―though this might also be pseudoscience. The contention is that the tip of the human tongue is very heat sensitive, so if your tongue tends to pull back when eating and drinking (“Good,” in the accompanying image), you’re probably not a nekojita, but if your tongue tends to sort of stick out (“Bad”), well, you’ve got a cat tongue.

Source for both images.

An interesting addendum about samugari: I learned recently that the English word for this is the relatively obscure “nesh,” which, it turns out, is also derogatory UK slang for a “soft,” “unmanly” man, a “softie,” or “softlad,” as it was explained to me. This notwithstanding, the Wikipedia and Wiktionary entries, with extensive etymologies and a summary of the OED and other dictionaries’ definitions, are worth a read.

