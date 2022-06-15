« previous post |

Although I know it's illogical, I've always said "fall between the cracks", and most people I know say that too. In retrospect, it makes more sense to say "fall through the cracks".

Mark Swofford did a bit of ngram research on the matter:

It looks like the expression kicked off mainly in the 1960s. Interestingly, "between" seems to have had a small edge early on; but a look at the sources reveals a lot of government documents that appear to be transcripts (i.e., recorded speech rather than formal writing that went through an editor).

Some interesting numbers on Google Ngrams.

Present tense:

Past tense:

Selected readings

