Fall between / through the cracks
Although I know it's illogical, I've always said "fall between the cracks", and most people I know say that too. In retrospect, it makes more sense to say "fall through the cracks".
Mark Swofford did a bit of ngram research on the matter:
It looks like the expression kicked off mainly in the 1960s. Interestingly, "between" seems to have had a small edge early on; but a look at the sources reveals a lot of government documents that appear to be transcripts (i.e., recorded speech rather than formal writing that went through an editor).
Some interesting numbers on Google Ngrams.
Present tense:
Past tense:
[Thanks to Paula Roberts]