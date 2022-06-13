« previous post |

Lauren Hernández, "Teen, 16, fatally shot on Oakland street with high-powered rifle", 6/9/2022 (emphasis added):

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Oakland on Thursday evening and police are urging witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

At about 6 p.m., Oakland police received a call of shots fired in the area of 3000 block of 64th Avenue, where one person was reported to be down and a potential second victim was “somewhere else,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a video posted to Facebook.

Officers found the teen who had been shot with a “high-powered rifle,” Armstrong said. Police also received a ShotSpotter activation for the shooting, Armstrong said. “Several shots” were fired, he said.

“We are following up on the second individual who appeared to be a victim as well,” Armstrong said, adding that police believe that victim is in stable condition. Information on that victim was not immediately released.

A motive was immediately unknown on Thursday evening, Armstrong said.



There's an interesting contrast in scope of negation between the adjacent bolded sentences. Consider these alternative versions:

(a) Information was not immediately released.

(b) Information was immediately not released.

(c) Information was immediately unreleased. (a) A motive was not immediately known.

(b) A motive was immediately not known.

(c) A motive was immediately unknown.

(The scope differences may be clearer to you if you substitute clearly for immediately.)

Presumably the author meant the second sentence to tell us that "a motive not immediately known", just as "information was not immediately released". For some (many?) people, including me, that reading isn't available for the sentence as presented in the published story — but perhaps the intended meaning was so strongly preferred for the author (or an editor) that this issue didn't arise.

Such cases evoke the (in)famous "unpassive" construction, like

Antarctica is uninhabited by man.

…where the apparently corresponding passive doesn't work

*Man uninhabits Antarctica.

…unless the morphological negation ("un-") is split off as the separate word "not".

The obligatory screenshot:



[Hat tip: John Burke]

