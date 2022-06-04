« previous post |

This report can be relatively perfunctory, because the results are almost always a foregone conclusion. After a hiatus because of the pandemic lockdowns and then an incredible shocker last year (see "Selected readings" below), there are basically no surprises… though the format has evolved.

The new thing this time was a "spell-off" that kicked in if no winner came out after a certain number of rounds. It was hard to bring the previous bees to a conclusive end because the participants were so consummately well prepared — there was an 8-way tie in 2019. I like the new format because, not only does it eliminate overly long proceedings and multiple ties, it also adds an element of extra drama and speed to the finale. The unsurprising thing this year was that 11 out of 13 finalists looked to be of Indian origin. (source)

"Harini Logan is the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion after a historic spell-off", by Amir Vera and Leah Asmelash, CNN (June 3, 2022)

Spelling bee champ discusses preparations for annual event

—–

History was made Thursday night when Harini Logan, 14, won the first-ever spell-off at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The San Antonio, Texas, native received a trophy and a check for $50,000.

Harini went head-to-head with Vikram Raju, 12, in the spell-off, a format that tested the contestants on how many words they could correctly spell within 90 seconds.

Harini spelled 21 out of 26 words correctly, while Vikram got 15 out of 19 words right.

This was Harini's fourth appearance in the national spelling bee. Her father is Dinesh Chandrasekhar and her mother is Priya Logan. (source)

Selected readings

[Thanks to H. Krishnapriyan]

Permalink