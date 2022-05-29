« previous post |

Table 1 in "Acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children – Multi-country", World Health Organization 5/27/2022, includes this:

There are 33 country names in the whole table, and six of them (as listed) normally require a definite article: "The Republic of Modova", "The Netherlands", "The Occupied Palestinian Territories", "The Republic of Korea", "The United Kingdom", "The United States of America". But only "United Kingdom" is given a postposed "(the)" — I wonder why?

And WHO is not consistent in this usage. Thus Table 1 in "Multi-country monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries", 5/21/2022, does it differently:

