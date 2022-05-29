"United Kingdom (the)"
« previous post |
Table 1 in "Acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children – Multi-country", World Health Organization 5/27/2022, includes this:
There are 33 country names in the whole table, and six of them (as listed) normally require a definite article: "The Republic of Modova", "The Netherlands", "The Occupied Palestinian Territories", "The Republic of Korea", "The United Kingdom", "The United States of America". But only "United Kingdom" is given a postposed "(the)" — I wonder why?
And WHO is not consistent in this usage. Thus Table 1 in "Multi-country monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries", 5/21/2022, does it differently:
Victor Mair said,
May 29, 2022 @ 9:36 am
Cf. "The the in The Ohio State University" (9/5/06)
http://itre.cis.upenn.edu/~myl/languagelog/archives/003548.html
This is a topic that has come up repeatedly on Language Log.
E.g., "Ohio State is serious about calling itself 'The' Ohio State University. The grammatical article is right there on many of the school's seals, logos and signs…."