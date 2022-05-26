« previous post |

In "Spectrums", 2/24/2022, I described a struggle with magazine editors, long ago, over whether the plural of spectrum should be "spectrums" (which they wanted) or "spectra" (which was then the norm in technical discussions of acoustics, and remains so). In a comment, rpsms noted that

Newton arguably "revived" the word spectrum (at least in scientific work) in "Optiks" and I note that he uses "spectrums." "Spectra" does not seem to appear at all in the printed work.

It's true — from p. 30 of the 1704 first edition of Newton's Opticks:

And the OED cites Newton 1672 as the source for this usage:

1672 I. Newton in Philos. Trans. 1671 (Royal Soc.) 6 3076 Comparing the length of this coloured Spectrum with its breadth, I found it about five times greater.

1675 I. Newton in Philos. Trans. 1674 (Royal Soc.) 9 218 The Sunbeams..passing through a Glass Prism to the opposite Wall, exhibited there a Spectrum of divers colours.

It's worth noting that earliest attested sense of spectrum in English is "An apparition or phantom; a spectre", attested a few decades earlier:

1611 J. Speed Hist. Great Brit. ix. xiv. 616/2 Walsingham hath written of a fatall Spectrum or Apparition.., where sundry monsters of diuers colours..were..seene.

1649 J. Bulwer Pathomyotomia ii. ii. 140 Feare also, and a Sudden fright or Spectrum,..hath the same effect sometimes upon the Muscles of the Face.

And spectre in turn is just a few years earlier:

1605 Z. Jones (title) A Treatise of Specters or straunge Sights, Visions and Apparitions appearing sensibly unto men.

This reminds me of a story I heard about the early days following the development of the sound spectrograph, whose WWII development was revealed to the public in 1946. At a welcoming party for a newly-hired faculty member at a prominent American liberal arts college, the president's wife engaged him in enthusiastic conversation about the fact that the revelations of spiritualism were finally being given a scientific foundation through the use of the spectrograph to record and measure spectres.

Anyhow, based on Newton's precedent, maybe we should have been trying to persuade the editors of JASA to let us use "spectrums", rather than arguing with Scientific American about "spectra". But of course Horace drew the relevant conclusion more than two thousand years ago: "si volet usus / quem penes arbitrium est et ius et norma loquendi" ("if it be the will of custom, in the power of whose judgment is the law and the standard of language").

