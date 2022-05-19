« previous post |

We've been hearing about "zero Covid" since early in the year 2020. Even though such an approach never seemed feasible to me, it was always fairly clear what the Chinese authorities meant by it: through "public health measures such as contact tracing, mass testing, border quarantine, lockdowns, and mitigation software in order to stop community transmission of COVID-19 as soon as it is detected." (source) In other words, "Find, Test, Trace, Isolate, and Support" (FTTIS).

The Chinese term for such a policy is "qīng líng zhèngcè 清零政策", where "qīng 清" means "clear; clean; thoroughly; completely", "líng 零" means "zero", and "zhèngcè 政策" means "policy". Fair enough, though, as I indicated above, I never thought that, in dealing with a communicable virus, it was a practicable approach. Apparently, in due course, the PRC authorities — though they strove, through the most stringent application of FTTIS measures — came to the same conclusion. Eventually, they started to refer to their modified "qīng líng 清零" ("zero [COVID]") policy as one of "dynamic zero", the Chinese for which is "dòngtài qīng líng 動態清零", where "dòngtài 動態" signifies "dynamic". Here they lost me, because, for the life of me, I simply could not comprehend how "zero" could be "dynamic".

The absolute value of 0 is 0. Once the Chinese authorities started to talk about "dynamic zero", it seems to me that they admitted defeat for their "zero" policy. Trying my best to comprehend what they meant by "dynamic zero", I looked into instances in mechanics and mathematics where "zero" and "motion" come together.

There's "zero moment point" in robotics:

Zero moment point is a concept related with dynamics and control of legged locomotion, e.g., for humanoid or quadrupedal robots. It specifies the point with respect to which dynamic reaction force at the contact of the foot with the ground does not produce any moment in the horizontal direction, i.e., the point where the sum of horizontal inertia and gravity forces is zero. The concept assumes the contact area is planar and has sufficiently high friction to keep the feet from sliding.

(source)

I couldn't make that work with regard to public health policy for dealing with a virus.

How about "zero-sum game" in mathematics?

Zero-sum game is a mathematical representation in game theory and economic theory of a situation which involves two sides, where the result is an advantage for one side and an equivalent loss for the other. In other words, player one's gain is equivalent to player two's loss, therefore the net improvement in benefit of the game is zero.

(source)

Since Chinese officials are fond of talking about win-win situations, I don't think this is what they had in mind with "dynamic zero" for treating the scourge of SARS-CoV-2.

All right, then, I'll go directly for "zero dynamics".

In mathematics, zero dynamics is known as the concept of evaluating the effect of zero on systems. The idea was introduced thirty years ago as the nonlinear approach to the concept of transmission of zeros. The original purpose of introducing the concept was to develop an asymptotic stabilization with a set of guaranteed regions of attraction (semi-global stabilizability), to make the overall system stable.

(source)

No go. The PRC authorities could not have been thinking of that when they coined the expression "dòngtài qīng líng 動態清零" for coping with the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

As I did when I first encountered "dòngtài qīng líng 動態清零", I cannot help but think of "dynamic zero" as a kind of grand waffling that, in effect, bamboozles whomever is the object of such rhetoric. Unfortunately, the CCP is stuck with "qīng líng 清零" ("zero") since that's what they hitched their SARS-CoV-2 wagon to more than two years ago. Now that it has been proven unachievable, the best they can do is retrofit their zero wagon with a "moving diathesis" (the literal meaning of the two morphemes that constitute "dòngtài 動態" ["dynamic"]).

Before posting, I will add two items that I received from China just moments ago, one the latest pronouncement on "dynamic zero" from official PRC media, the other from a Beijing citizen who is right now living through "dynamic zero" procedures and operations.

I.

Li Yang, "Dynamic clearing is both scientific and effective", China Daily (6/18/22).

It is noteworthy that here the authorities have abandoned the English word "zero" as the once preferred translation for "qīng líng 清零" and have substituted "clearing". They may have done so because they finally realize how absurd "dynamic zero" sounds to Western ears. The problem is that the relevant Chinese term is still "qīng líng 清零", which conveys the idea of "clear zero". No way around that in Chinese, and "dòngtài 動態" is still "dynamic", whatever that is supposed to imply in conjunction with "clearing" or "zero".

Before moving on to the Beijing citizen's observations about how "dòngtài qīng líng 動態清零" ("dynamic clearing / zero") is being worked out on the ground in the PRC at the present time, I will just add a contextual note about the concept of "qīng 清" ("clear") from another field with which I have been intimately involved for decades in China, namely, archeology. Although superficially seemingly straightforward, one of the hardest terms for me to translate from excavation reports was "qīnglǐ 清理" (lit., "clear-order"). I knew full well that overall it was a verb meaning something like "sort out; check up; put in order", but never felt comfortable comprehending the nuances of the constituent morphemes. I feel the same sense of unease about "qīng líng 清零" ("clear zero"). Bear in mind that, before it was rushed into use for the current "zero [Covid control]" policy, "qīng líng 清零" started out in literary texts as an adjective implying "lonely; lonesome; solitary; desolate". More recently, it was employed in computing as a verb denoting "to reset; to clear the memory". From there, it was adapted by Chinese epidemiologists in the sense of "to reduce to zero; to zero out". That may be their goal, but it is not happening, despite their fiercest efforts at FTTIS.

II.

From an upstanding Beijing citizen:

Apart from "dynamic zero" (dòngtài qīng líng 动态清零“), we hear more like "shèhuì miàn qīng líng 社会面清零“ ("social zero")、”shèhuì miàn dòngtài qīng líng 社会面动态清零“ ("social dynamic zero"), etc. I don't care to understand what the government means by these terms, neither do I think others would care. All I can see is that people in Beijing take PCR tests everyday since early May and those who live upstairs or downstairs or adjacent to a positive case are removed from their home to quarantine. And the video clips and articles about the suffering and ridicule are zeroed.

You see how the big whites (dàbái 大白）are sanitizing the streets in the video. Can't imagine anything more absurd! But I know there will be more, sadly.



Days ago when a Shanghai man was threatened by the police that if he didn't comply with the quarantine regulation, his succeeding three generations would be impacted, he answered: "This is our last generation. Thank you."

The fluidity of dynamic zero is far from achieving stasis.

