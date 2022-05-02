The covert pandemic
Trevor Noah's speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner has gotten a lot of well-deserved praise. But what impressed me most about it was the quality of the "auto-generated" transcript associated with the YouTube version.
Assuming that "auto-generated" means "the output of automatic speech-to-text", the results are overall excellent — with a few odd glitches. For example, the transcript consistently renders "Covid" as "covert". The first one, at around 1:40 —
and uh covert risk aside can i just say
how happy i am that this event is
happening again for the first time in
three years
Then again at about 9:23 —
but
despite some hiccups president biden has
led the country through some really dark
times since he took office the covert
pandemic
the war in ukraine the launch of cnn
plus
And for the third time, around 19:01 —
how about that fox primetime lineup huh
tucker carlson sean hannity laura ingram
their coverage of covert was really
impactful
The system's failure to recognize Covid is in striking contrast to its near-perfect rendition of the Fox lineup — it should be Laura Ingraham, not "Laura Ingram", but that's the kind of mistake I make all the time.
Still, some other celebrities' names get rougher treatment. For example, at about 2:32 —
yeah i might roast you gently you know
like a pair of testicles on a tucker
carson special but
i'm not i'm not doing this just for the
attention all right i'm a comedian not
kirsten cinema all right
and by the way give it up for kirsten
cinema whoever thought we'd see the day
in american politics when a senator
could be openly bisexual
but closeted republican huh
that's progress that's progress
For readers from Mars or the U.K., "Kirsten Cinema" should be Kyrsten Sinema.
Such readers may also have trouble with the subtitles' mis-recognitions of Madison Cawthorn and Ron DeSantis. At around 4:49 —
and i'll tell you somebody coming from
africa i mean
i've just got to say this is so exciting
you know to be at this swanky party full
of washington's most powerful people
you know it's not as exciting as madison
carthand made it sound but still very
sexy
very very sexy there's many big names
here tonight yeah one of my favorites
rhonda sanchez is here yeah yeah
oh man i'm actually surprised that he
found the time
And DeSantis gets transformed again, at around 5:53 — first as "rhonda sanchez" again, then as "de sanctus" —
you see what i like about rhonda sanchez
is like if trump was the original
terminator de sanctus is like the t1
thousand you know you're smarter than
him you're slicker than him you can walk
down ramps
yeah because you see no trump said he
won the election but everyone was just
able to look at the numbers and see that
he was wrong that's why ronda sanchez is
one step ahead first you ban the math
textbooks then nobody knows how to count
the votes boom my man
There are other omissions, substitutions, and insertions here and there. And the odd line divisions, combined with the lack of punctuation and capitalization, make the transcripts unnecessarily hard to read. But still, the quality is impressive.
(And some of the errors, like "Cinema" for "Sinema", are actually appropriate to the context…)
Philip Taylor said,
May 2, 2022 @ 7:32 am
Focussing solely on the Covid/covert error, in British English "covert" as adjective takes the /ʌ/ vowel — /ˈkʌv ət/. Is the same true for American English, or does American "covert" (adj.) take the /oʊ/ vowel — /ˈkoʊ vɝːt/ — in which case the confusion would be understandable.
Geoff M. said,
May 2, 2022 @ 7:35 am
I actually heard it as "De Sanctus", and wondered if I was being influenced by having been to mass earlier in the day!
Jaap Scherphuis said,
May 2, 2022 @ 7:35 am
I make YouTube video's, I've been quite impressed by the auto-generated subtitles for some time, especially how it filters out some of the disfluencies, the short ums and ahs, etc. and how it can handle fast unbroken speech, even with background noise.
What annoys me most however is that for some reason it does not do any punctuation or capitalization at all, so I have to go in and edit it manually every time. It would already be a great help if they just capitalized each "i", which isn't much to ask for.
Bloix said,
May 2, 2022 @ 8:42 am
I've noted, here and on Language Hat's blog, how there's a tendency among educated African Americans to devoice final d -e.g. United States, among White Americans, is voiced "Unided States" while among Black Americans it's closer to "Uninet States."
https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=2143
https://languagehat.com/the-stoop/#comments
Trevor Noah, of course, is not an African American, but it does seem that he may have this tendency, so that Covid is sounded covit.
I wonder if there's a consistent White bias in machine transcription such that common Black pronunciations are mis-transcribed.
Robert Coren said,
May 2, 2022 @ 9:58 am
@Philip Taylor: Yes, American speech has /oʊ/ in "covert".
Alexander Browne said,
May 2, 2022 @ 9:59 am
Philip Taylor: OED and Wiktionary list both vowels, but I only use /oʊ/, and I think that's all I hear here in the upper midwest.