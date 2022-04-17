Musical languages
The latest Dinosaur Comics:
The mouseover title: "whistle morse code with dot as a D note and dash as a G flat and you're already there, laying down the sickest of beats. a truly unwell beat"
What would this sound like?
Well, the text in the first panel — "I have constructed a language based on music" — turns into Morse code this way:
.. / …. .- …- . / -.-. — -. … – .-. ..- -.-. – . -.. / .- / .-.. .- -. –. ..- .- –. . / -… .- … . -.. / — -. / — ..- … .. -.-.
which sounds something like this in Ryan North's musical language (minus the whistling part, and with apologies to real Morse coders):
which I agree is a truly unwell beat.
Meanwhile, the internets are buzzing with Binary Fungus Language, following on Adam Adamatzkey, "Language of fungi derived from their electrical spiking activity", Royal Society 4/6/2022:
Fungi exhibit oscillations of extracellular electrical potential recorded via differential electrodes inserted into a substrate colonized by mycelium or directly into sporocarps. We analysed electrical activity of ghost fungi (Omphalotus nidiformis), Enoki fungi (Flammulina velutipes), split gill fungi (Schizophyllum commune) and caterpillar fungi (Cordyceps militaris). The spiking characteristics are species specific: a spike duration varies from 1 to 21 h and an amplitude from 0.03 to 2.1 mV. We found that spikes are often clustered into trains. Assuming that spikes of electrical activity are used by fungi to communicate and process information in mycelium networks, we group spikes into words and provide a linguistic and information complexity analysis of the fungal spiking activity. We demonstrate that distributions of fungal word lengths match that of human languages. We also construct algorithmic and Liz-Zempel complexity hierarchies of fungal sentences and show that species S. commune generate the most complex sentences.
So has T Rex been scooped by Schizophyllum commune?
More on that later. For now, I'll just note that additional evidence of communicative intelligence outside the animal kingdom might be problematic for vegetarians — though of course we've known for a long time that even bacteria communicate.
(And I should add that simple random processes have long been known to generate sequences with language-like statistical properties — whether the mushroom-talk recordings are susceptible to such interpretation remains to be seen.)
Philip Taylor said,
April 17, 2022 @ 6:08 am
I can easily understand why you felt that italicising the Linnæan binomials was unecessary in quoting an excerpt from the Royal Society paper, Mark, and for the most part I was able to read the except as intended. But I really struggled when I reached the part which read "and show that species S. commune generate the most complex sentences" — italicisation of S. commune really would have helped there.
Chris Button said,
April 17, 2022 @ 6:19 am
I was expecting a reference to so-called “whistled languages” here.
One notable study is by Theodore Stern (1957) “Drum and whistle languages” in the Chin hills of Burma, who incidentally also wrote a brilliant analysis of Sizang Chin (put to much good use by Edwin Pulleyblank in Old Chinese in terms of what surface vowel length actually reflects underlyingly)
[(myl) See also "Pirahã channels", 5/21/2006; and "Dinosaur intonation", 8/28/2021.]
Chris Button said,
April 17, 2022 @ 6:21 am
*surface sonorant length rather (not just vowels—vowels being just a kind of sonorant after all)—hence why the Stern’s study of Sizang is so important (and, as one might expect, largely overlooked)
Yuval said,
April 17, 2022 @ 7:20 am
"Liz-Zempel complexity" is a hell of a spoonerism, or malapropism, or whatever the hell, to appear in a scientific abstract. Within the text: "Liv-Zempel". Citation, of course, to Ziv & Lempel.
[(myl) The obligatory screenshot:
]
Philip Taylor said,
April 17, 2022 @ 7:29 am
I have just read the referees' comments, Yuval — not one appears to have picked up on this. I had at first wondered whether the paper had been submitted on 1st April, but the referees' comments pre-date that.