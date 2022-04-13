« previous post |

Today we have a worthy nominee for the Trent Reznor Prize for Tricky Embedding — Lucy Mangan, "Digested week: Ducks in the garden and Wordle are my rocks in a sea of chaos and injustice", The Guardian 4/9/2022:

Growing up in Catford, southeast London, a short walk from the gun shop under Eros House (under whose umbrous overhang took place so much teenage fumbling that – as long as the Greek god’s scope includes Mere Genital Curiosity as well as the higher forms of human longing – could not have been more suitably named), I devoured books about the countryside and all its myriad natural delights.

Stephen Powell, who sent in the link, noted that "I think there’s a missing 'it' at the first level of nesting, but it’s complicated enough that I’m not sure."

My own suggestion for the missing "it", which may or may not be the same as his, would be "could not have been more suitably named" -> "it could not have been more suitably named". I agree that it's hard to be sure whether the sentence is grammatical without this interpolation. But I think the issue is a bit deeper than the "the first level of nesting": if I've counted right, the constituent structure has seven open brackets at the point where "it" might-or-might-not belong.

The prize's history goes back to a submission by Matthew Hutson, documented in "The Trent Reznor Prize for Tricky Embedding", 11/3/2006.

Permalink