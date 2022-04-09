« previous post |

Lau et al., "The extreme illusion of understanding", Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, 2022:

Though speakers and listeners monitor communication success, they systematically overestimate it. We report an extreme illusion of understanding that exists even without shared language. Native Mandarin Chinese speakers overestimated how well native English-speaking Americans understood what they said in Chinese, even when they were informed that the listeners knew no Chinese. These listeners also believed they understood the intentions of the Chinese speakers much more than they actually did. This extreme illusion impacts theories of speech monitoring and may be consequential in real-life, where miscommunication is costly.

The paper begins with a quotation attributed to George Bernard Shaw: "The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place." Ironically, this attribution seems to be apocryphal, though the false attribution was not invented by the authors.

In the first phase of the study, 240 native speakers of Mandarin Chinese were paired, and given 12 pragmatically ambiguous phrases (translated from an English-language source):

Each item contained an ambiguous phrase that was accompanied by four possible meanings. For example, “What have you been up to?” had four possible meanings: (a) suggesting the other person may have been unfaithful, (b) suspicious that the other person is planning a surprise for you, (c) angry that the other person is 30 minutes late, and (d) wanted to know how the other person has been recently. The speaker attempted to convey one of the four randomly assigned meanings.

Within each pair, participants were randomly assigned to the role of “speaker” or “listener.” We were only interested in how people communicated through their voice, so participants sat back-to-back to prevent communication through cues such as facial expressions. In each of the twelve rounds, speakers and listeners received an ambiguous phrase along with its four possible meanings. For the speakers, one of the meanings was flagged as the meaning they had to communicate. The speaker was instructed to say each phrase such that the listener would be able to identify the target meaning from the four options. The listeners were informed that the meanings were randomly assigned to the speakers.

Both speakers and listeners tended to overestimate the success of the verbal disambiguation:

The Chinese listeners identified the intended meanings 44% of the time which is significantly greater than chance (25%) […] Yet, both listeners and speakers overestimated the success of the communication. On average, Chinese listeners overestimated their understanding by 41 percentage points (pp), as they thought they identified the intended meanings 85% of time […] The speakers, in turn, overestimated the listeners’ success by 26pp, as they thought the listeners understood them 70% of the time […].

In the second phrase of the experiment,

We recruited 120 native English-speaking Americans as listeners. Each American listener was yoked to a Chinese speaker and was presented with an English version of the phrases and meanings. The procedure for the American listeners was identical to that of the Chinese listeners, except that they heard the speakers via audio recordings.

A similar overestimation of understanding persisted:

Next, we report the most surprising finding: the illusion of understanding persists even when the listener doesn’t know the language.

[…]

On average, American listeners who did not know Chinese identified the intended meanings 35% of the time, which was better than chance (25%) […] Though American listeners were less accurate than Chinese listeners, […] they still overestimated their success by 30pp, believing that they succeeded 65% of the time […] The Chinese speakers overestimated here as well. While Chinese speakers indicated that the American listeners would understand less (50%) than the Chinese listeners (70%),[…] they still overestimated the American listeners’ understanding by 15pp […].

[h/t Bob Shackleton]

Permalink