Spring is sprung
The start of today's newsletter from Amy Stoller:
… congratulates client Anna Deavere Smith on her Medal for Spoken Language, given by the American Academy of Arts and Letters to those who have set the highest standard in the use of language in spoken address.
You can get a glimpse of Anna Deavere Smith's "use of language in spoken address" on YouTube, for example here:
martin schwartz said,
March 21, 2022 @ 8:19 pm
As an old New Yorker (Bronxite), I'd say that "loin" for "learn"
etc., "dis" for "this" etc. are decidedly Old Brooklyn, but not
general in New York English (yes, "Noo Yawk" is very familiar to me).