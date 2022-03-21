« previous post |

The start of today's newsletter from Amy Stoller:

As also linked on her website, Amy's newsletter

… congratulates client Anna Deavere Smith on her Medal for Spoken Language , given by the American Academy of Arts and Letters to those who have set the highest standard in the use of language in spoken address.

You can get a glimpse of Anna Deavere Smith's "use of language in spoken address" on YouTube, for example here:

