« previous post |

"Rules for teaching grammar in schools", The Economist 3/12/2022 ("It may not make children better writers. But it is valuable all the same"):

Absence of evidence is not, as the saying goes, the same thing as evidence of absence. But if you continue looking for something intently, and keep failing to find it, you can be forgiven for starting to worry. And so it is with the vexed—and in Britain, highly politicised—subject of explicit grammar teaching in schools, and its link or otherwise with improved writing ability.

Another study, in this case a large randomised controlled trial, has recently been added to the expansive literature on the subject. Like nearly all its predecessors, it found that teaching kids how to label the bits and pieces in a sentence does not make them better writers.

[…]

In retrospect it scarcely seems surprising that learning to underline a modal verb, such as “can”, “should” and “may”, does little to help students use them effectively in their own writing. These words are anyway grasped by tiny children without the need to know what they are called. This may tempt the conclusion that the teaching of grammar should be shelved altogether. But there are reasons to reform it rather than scrap it.

Understanding of language is part of a wider education in what makes human beings human.

Back in 2013 ("School grammar, round two"), I wrote:

Quite a few commenters asked whether grammar instruction would "be sufficient to produce high school graduates capable of composing a cogent paragraph made up of more or less grammatical sentences". The relevance of grammar instruction to second-language teaching and learning also came up. These are interesting and relevant questions, but I feel that it would be a mistake to make them the center of the discussion. We don't put chemistry into the school curriculum because it will make students better cooks, or even because it might make them better doctors, much less because we need a relatively small number of professional chemists. We believe (I hope) that a basic understanding of atoms and molecules is knowledge that every citizen of the modern world should have.

I feel that the arguments for grammar in the school curriculum — and for linguistic analysis more broadly — ought to be similar. A basic understanding of how language works should be part of what every educated person knows. And there are many professions where a more-than-basic understanding is worthwhile, just as pharmacists and farmers need quite a bit of advanced practical chemistry to do their jobs well.

The cited Economist article puts it this way:

There are practical reasons to ask children to grapple with grammar, too. One is that an explicit knowledge of it will make learning a foreign language easier. Even if you did intuit how to make subordinate clauses in your native languages as a toddler—just without instruction—getting to grips with them in German or Russian in later years is simpler if you know how to define and spot them. As it is, many English-speakers come to understand grammar by studying a foreign language, rather than the other way round.

For grammarians keen on the jobs of the future, the field of natural-language processing is booming. After many years of poor results, technological wizards have devised programs for automated translation, speech recognition (as in dictation software) and other services that are actually usable, if far from perfect. These tools may rely more on knowledge of artificial intelligence than of the subjunctive, but linguistic expertise still matters, and may give budding programmers an edge over rivals whose best language is Python.

I'd also add that a practical understanding of (an appropriate approach to) discourse analysis — what used to be called "rhetoric" — would probably be more effective than sentence-diagramming as an aid to (at least some) apprentice writers. And lawyers should probably be higher on the list of relevant professions than programmers…

Some maybe-relevant past posts:

"The plastic fetters of grammar", 10/21/2003

"Personal and intellectual history of sentence diagrams", 10/14/2004

"Grammar: Carrot or stick?", 7/4/2008

"Grammar school", 4/14/2008

"A grammar book in grammar school?", 2/18/2009

"Law as applied linguistics", 7/25/2009

"Grammar, time and truth", 4/18/2011

"Corpus linguistics in a legal opinion", 7/20/2011

"Nominee for the Trent Reznor Prize", 4/14/2012

"Diagramming Sentences", 4/14/2013

"Putting grammar back in grammar schools: A modest proposal", 12/25/2013

"School grammar, round two", 12/30/2013

"Sentence diagramming", 1/1/2014

"William Hazlitt on grammar", 12/17/2014

"Three cheers for Michael Gove", 12/28/2014

"Grammatical politics", 12/31/2015

"'But I was going to say that but now I won't say it'", 7/30/2016

"Lawyers should learn linguistics, part infinity", 12/13/2016

"Lawyers as linguists", 10/21/2020

Permalink