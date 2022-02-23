« previous post |

The linguist is Krišjānis Kariņš, the current prime minister of Latvia. And among other recent news stories, there's "West must brace for years of Putin pressure on Ukraine, Latvian PM says", Politico 2/18/2022:

Whether or not Moscow launches an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, the West must gear up for years of heightened Russian pressure on the country and on Europe as a whole, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said Friday.

In an interview with POLITICO, Kariņš said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal was to suppress Ukraine’s independence and bring it back into “the Russian fold.” Putin could pursue his strategy of “neo-imperialism” not just through a direct military attack but also by ramping up efforts to destabilize the Ukrainian economy and society, Kariņš warned.

“In the best-case scenario — best-case meaning no war — we will be facing long-term pressure from Putin on Ukraine and on Europe as a whole,” said Kariņš, whose Baltic nation borders Russia and Belarus, where Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops as part of a huge buildup of forces around Ukraine.

Or "Karins sees other alternatives if Russia stops selling gas to Europe", The Baltic Times, 2/23/2022:

There are other alternatives if Russia decides not to sell natural gas to Europe due to sanctions, said Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) in an interview with the Latvian public television today.

"We should remember that 92 percent of our trade is not with Russia. It is some 8 percent that have remained with Russia. If we compare to what we had in 2000 when we were fully dependent," he said.

At the same time, there are sectors where this percentage is higher. However, considering earlier experience, business representatives will be able to adapt.

"Our business representatives have proved – if Russia's market closes, they find a different market," said Karins.

His 1996 PhD dissertation was on "The prosodic structure of Latvian". As far as I know, Krišjānis is the only current prime minister among my former advisees.

