how many ways to write #teochew 潮州話? some time ago we joked about this, but didn't really explain it. in this thread we'll give an overview of different ways people write/have written Teochew/Chaozhou/Teo-swa/Chiu-chow! https://t.co/FFZ2m4loG4 — learn-teochew (@LearnTeochew) February 20, 2022

Teochew (MSM Cháozhōu huà 潮州話) is a Southern Min topolect "that is spoken by the Teochew people in the Chaoshan region of eastern Guangdong and by their diaspora around the world. It is sometimes referred to as Chiuchow, its Cantonese rendering, due to the English romanisation by colonial officials and explorers. It is closely related to some dialects of Hokkien, as it shares some cognates and phonology with Hokkien. The two are relatively mutually intelligible. Although the two are far from the exact same language, it is possible for Hokkien and Teochow speakers to converse relatively easily." (source)

Teochew is the second-most spoken Sinitic topolect in Singapore. Its speakers constitute the second-largest Sinitic topolect group in Singapore, comprising 21% of the Chinese population. Consequently, they play a significant role in the commerce and politics of Singapore. (source)



Here's a similar treatment for Taiwanese:

And here's a tweet stream that amounts to a small treatise on Taiwanese.

