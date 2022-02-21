« previous post |

The ethnicity and language of the Xiongnu / Huns (the names are related, but that is not to say they are exactly the same peoples across the stretch of time during which they existed) have long been enigmas for scholars of Chinese and Inner / Central Asian history during the late first millennium BC and early first millennium AD. Recently discovered archeological evidence may shed new light on these puzzles.

Sogdians depicted in a Tang-dynasty tomb (716 AD). They're attendants of a deceased general who claims ancestry from Chanyu rulers of the Xiongnu empire. Since their defection to the Han dynasty in the 1st c AD, Xiongnu nobility had always been active in politics of North China. pic.twitter.com/AnXYqT5WZJ — Jin Xu 徐津 (@xujnx) February 21, 2022

These are themes that we have often discussed on Language Log, for which see the "Selected readings" below.

Hun

From Middle English *Hun, *Huns, from Old English Hūne, Hūnas, from Late Latin Hunnus, Latin [Term?] (Ugni)[1], from Koine Greek Χοῦνοι (Khoûnoi) or Χουνοί (Khounoí),[2] borrowed through Middle Iranian (compare Sogdian [script needed] (xwn), Sanskrit हूण (hūṇa)), apparently ultimately from Turkic *Kuŋ-yü, the name of a tribe (they were known in China as Xiongnu).

(source; for more details see here and here [beginning])

We know a word or two of Xiongnu, e.g., "Ordos", which is cognate with "horde" and "Urdu".

horde

Recorded in English since 1555. From Middle French horde, from German Horde, from Polish horda, from Russian орда (orda, “horde", 'clan, troop'”), probably from Kipchak Turkic (compare Tatar урда (urda, “horde”)), from Proto-Turkic *or- (“army, place of staying of the army, ruler etc.”). Cognates include Turkish ordu (“camp, army”), Mongolian орд (ord, “court, castle, royal compound, camp, horde”), Kalmyk орда (orda) and English Urdu.

(source)

Ultimately (via German Horde, Polish horda, and kindred words in other languages of central Europe, with initial h-, of obscure origin) from Ukrainian orda, tribe or army of Mongols and Turkic peoples (as the Golden Horde) from North-Western Turkic ordï, encampment, residence, court, from Old Turkic ordu.

(American Heritage Dictionary 5th ed.)

It is clear that the word "horde", together with its cognates and the peoples who carried them, were highly mobile across the length and breadth of Eurasia. Thus it is no wonder that questions of ethnogenesis as well as linguistic and genetic origins and relationships pertaining to the Xiongnu / Huns are highly complex and controversial. As one of my close colleagues likes to say, they are a veritable "minefield".

Yet there is a phantom factor in all of this that, once brought out into the open, may help to clarify matters greatly, namely, Iranian peoples, whom I'm fond of referring to as the Kulturvermittlers of Eurasian civilization. As more and more archeological wonders relating to the Sogdians emerge — mortuary couches, sarcophagi, etc. — their role as the leaven in the Eurasian civilizational mix will help to delineate a clearer picture of the magnificent Brot und Butter from the British Isles and the Iberian Peninsula in the west to the Japanese archipelago in the east, from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Indian Ocean in the south. And it wasn't just the Sogdians who were wandering across all of these vast spaces, but their kindred folk as well — the Achaemenids, Scythians, Persians, Alans, Bactrians, Dahae, Khwarazmians, Massagetae, Medes, Parthians, Persians, Sagartians, Sakas (Khotanese), Sarmatians, and Cimmerians.



Since already in prehistoric times Iranian peoples were the first to utilize wheeled vehicles (especially chariots) and ride horses, it is no wonder that they would have the capability to roam far and wide across the land, taking their language and culture with them.

What this all boils down to with regard to Jin Xu's tweet with which this post began is that, whether literally and verifiably true or not, an early 8th century Sogdian (Iranian) claimed to be the descendant of a 1st century AD Xiongnu ruler, so that gives us one vector on who the Xiongnu were.

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

Permalink