« previous post |

The term “gweilo” is widely used in Hong Kong, with the word even adopted for a local beer brand:



Photo: Dickson Lee (SCMP [2/11/22])

Here we go again — we've been through it many times before (see "Selected readings" below for a sample).

The entry from Wiktionary:

Alternative forms

Etymology

From Cantonese 鬼佬 (gwai2-lou2), from 鬼 (gwai2, “ghost”) + 佬 (lou2, “guy, man”)

Noun

gweilo (plural gweilos or gweilo)

(colloquial, ethnic slur) A white person in China, (particularly) a man; a ‘foreign devil’.

Usage notes

Some expatriates in Hong Kong now use gweilo to jokingly refer to themselves.

Synonyms

Related terms

Now a judge in Hong Kong has declared that "gweilo" is not racist:

"Cantonese slang ‘gweilo’ not racist, judge rules in dismissing British engineer’s HK$1 million discrimination lawsuit", Brian Wong, SCMP (2/11/22)

Francis William Haden claimed he was the victim of prejudice when colleagues at Leighton Contractors (Asia) left him out of meetings and email chains

But District Court judge rules no basis existed to suggest use of the word in the workplace must entail racial hostility and Leighton had “reasonable” grounds to sack Haden.

Will that be the end of it? Is "gweilo" really not racist?

Selected readings

On various types of "foreign devils", see this comment and the following posts:

[h.t. Jeff DeMarco]

Permalink