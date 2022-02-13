Foreign devil froth and foam
The term “gweilo” is widely used in Hong Kong, with the word even adopted for a local beer brand:
Photo: Dickson Lee (SCMP [2/11/22])
From Cantonese 鬼佬 (gwai2-lou2), from 鬼 (gwai2, “ghost”) + 佬 (lou2, “guy, man”)
Some expatriates in Hong Kong now use gweilo to jokingly refer to themselves.
Now a judge in Hong Kong has declared that "gweilo" is not racist:
"Cantonese slang ‘gweilo’ not racist, judge rules in dismissing British engineer’s HK$1 million discrimination lawsuit", Brian Wong, SCMP (2/11/22)
Francis William Haden claimed he was the victim of prejudice when colleagues at Leighton Contractors (Asia) left him out of meetings and email chains
But District Court judge rules no basis existed to suggest use of the word in the workplace must entail racial hostility and Leighton had “reasonable” grounds to sack Haden.
Will that be the end of it? Is "gweilo" really not racist?
[h.t. Jeff DeMarco]