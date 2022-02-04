« previous post |

From S.S-L.:

I have a 2.5-year-old daughter, so I've been paying close attention to traps for the unwary in English-language learning. One thing I'm catching are instances where it feels like x is a synonym for y, and hence that you can just regex-replace every instance of x with y, and yet that fails. A couple instances:

She has a teddy bear named Tobias. She said both "Let's clean up Tobias" and "Let's clean up him." The former is perfectly good English; the latter is definitely not. A naïve understanding of how pronouns work might lead you to believe that you could just find-and-replace proper nouns with pronouns, but it's not true. One might naïvely think that "to allow" and "to let" are synonyms, and hence that you could sub the one for the other, but it's "I allow him to do [something]" versus "I let him do something." The former requires "to be" as a helping verb; the latter does not.

When I hear examples like this, I try to imagine programming a computer to generate valid sentences, or at least imagine putting together the minimal set of rules for a new English learner. Is there some nice compact way of representing all these sorts of exceptions to naïve synonymy? Or is it really just a long list that native English speakers have long since internalized?

An excellent question, with an interesting series of answers.

We can start with the observation that it's not a dichotomy between "a nice compact way of representing these exceptions" and "just a long list that native speakers have internalized", and the corresponding methods of "figure it out" and "look it up". Rather, it's a spectrum of more or less regular patterns, for which the term quasi-regularity is helpful. And this quasi-regularity applies at all levels of the grammar.

A second point is that this problem applies not only to children learning a language, but to second-language learners as well. When I (try to) write in French, among my biggest problems are figuring out which prepositions to use in particular cases, deciding which structures to choose for particular dependent clauses, and so on. The patterns involved are different across languages — in English it's they live in Philadelphia, not they live at Philadelphia, while in French it's ils habitent à Paris, not ils habitent en Paris. For different sorts of locations, English might prefer at (e.g. at the intersection of 37th and Spruce), and French might prefer en (e.g. en Europe, en France). But the range of choices is not entirely random — the patterns involve sets of generally locative words like in/at/on rather than prepositions like without/after/since.

And a third point is these patterns vary not only across languages, but also across different varieties of the same language, and therefore across time within a given variety.

For a few past discussions of related points, see

