Here's the header of a recent email from a newsletter that I somehow ended up subscribed to:

That use of "best" seemed odd to me. Presumably what they mean is that the cited stories were read by the most people, or at least clicked on the most times, not that they were read in the most good way…



But sense 2 of Wiktionary's entry for the adjective best is glossed as "Most; largest", with the example sentence "Unpacking took the best part of a week." Presumably there should be a similar sense for adverbial best, though it's not there at present. And the OED's sense 5 for best, adj., n. is glossed "That is the largest or greatest; most. Chiefly in the best part of".

So arguably "best read" is (close to being?) a way of saying "most read".

And a quick check on Google News shows that Gastroenterology & Endoscopy News is not alone in using "best read" this way:

And presumably the Poynter Institute has capable proofreaders:

So to the many LLOG posts deconstructing the peeving of others, we can add one more that calls my own reactions into question.

Update — I don't have time for a complete analysis, but there are other phrases of the form "best VERBed" meaning "most VERBed", e.g. "best watched" as in this passage from the 2015 book The Economics of Professional Road Cycling:

