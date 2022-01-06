« previous post |

Norimitsu Onishi, "Using Harsh Language, Macron Issues a Challenge to the Unvaccinated", NYT 1/5/2022:

Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, President Emmanuel Macron of France said Wednesday that he wanted to “piss off” millions of his citizens who refuse to get vaccinated by squeezing them out of the country’s public spaces.

By shocking the nation with a vulgarity three months before presidential elections, Mr. Macron was relaying not only a public health message, but also a political one. He appeared to be calculating that tapping into the growing public anger against the unvaccinated held more potential electoral rewards than the risk of angering an anti-vaccination minority whose support he has little hope of ever getting. […]

“The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off,” Mr. Macron said, using a French word that is more vulgar, explaining that a new, reinforced vaccine pass would make it impossible for the unvaccinated to go to restaurants and cafes, or the theater and cinemas.

The allegedly "more vulgar" word that he actually used was emmerder, for which an English calque might be "en-shit".

So we have parallel metaphors involving bodily waste: English "piss <someone> off" and French "emmerder <quelqu'un>". But there's a key difference: the relevant sense of the English phrase means to make someone angry, while (as far as I can tell) the relevant sense of the French verb means to annoy or bother them.

Wiktionary gives five senses for emmerder, glossed in the French version as:

Souiller d'excréments ("soil with excrement") Manifester son mépris et parfois sa supériorité ("express contempt and sometimes superiority") Ennuyer; importuner ("annoy, bore; bother") S'ennuyer ("bore") Peiner, se compliquer la vie ("struggle, make life difficult")

In context (in a January 4 interview with readers of Le Parisien), Macron's goal is clearly to annoy or bother the unvaccinated rather than to make them angry:

Isabelle Berrier. Mais tous ces gens-là qui ne sont pas vaccinés sont ceux qui occupent à 85 % les réanimations… Et, par contre, il y a des gens qui sont atteints de cancers dont on reporte les opérations, à qui on ne donne pas l’accès aux soins et qui sont vaccinés !

Ce que vous venez de dire, c’est le meilleur argument. En démocratie, le pire ennemi, c’est le mensonge et la bêtise. Nous mettons une pression sur les non-vaccinés en limitant pour eux, autant que possible, l’accès aux activités de la vie sociale. D’ailleurs, la quasi-totalité des gens, plus de 90 %, y ont adhéré. C’est une toute petite minorité qui est réfractaire. Celle-là, comment on la réduit ? On la réduit, pardon de le dire, comme ça, en l’emmerdant encore davantage. Moi, je ne suis pas pour emmerder les Français. Je peste toute la journée contre l’administration quand elle les bloque. Eh bien, là, les non-vaccinés, j’ai très envie de les emmerder. Et donc, on va continuer de le faire, jusqu’au bout. C’est ça, la stratégie. Je ne vais pas les mettre en prison, je ne vais pas les vacciner de force. Et donc, il faut leur dire : à partir du 15 janvier, vous ne pourrez plus aller au restau, vous ne pourrez plus prendre un canon, vous ne pourrez plus aller boire un café, vous ne pourrez plus aller au théâtre, vous ne pourrez plus aller au ciné…

Isabelle Berrier. But all those people who aren't vaccinated are the ones who take up 85% of the resuscitations… And in contrast, there are people suffering from cancer whose operations are postponed, who don't get access to care and who are vaccinated!

What you've just said, it's the best argument. In a democracy, the worst enemy is lies and stupidity. We put pressure on the non-vaccinated in limiting, as far as possible, their access to the activities of social life. And by the way, nearly everyone, more than 90%, has complied. It's a very small minority who is resistant. And how do we reduce it? We reduce it, excuse me for saying, like that, by annoying them further. Me, I'm not in favor of annoying the French. I fulminate all day long against the bureaucracy when it it blocks them. Well there, the non-vaccinated, I want very much to annoy them. And so we'll continue to do it, right to the end. That's the strategy. I'm not going to put them in prison, I'm not going to vaccinate them by force. And so we need to tell them: after January 15, you won't be able to go a restaurant any more, you won't be able to take a shot, you won't be able to go drink a coffee, you won't be able to go to a show, you won't be able to go to a movie…

Degrees of "vulgarity", in the NYT's sense, are not easy to estimate — but my impression is that emmerder is not especially taboo in France, maybe even less problematic in polite company than piss off. And the negative reaction to Macron's phrasing does not focus on his use of a vulgar word, but rather on his frank admission that he wants to cause trouble for the unvaccinated. He goes on to say

Quand ma liberté vient menacer celle des autres, je deviens un irresponsable. Un irresponsable n’est plus un citoyen.

When my freedom threatens that of others, I become an irresponsible person. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen.

The NYT has loosened up somewhat since the days of "Taking shit from the president" (7/19/2006), but apparently discussing the etymology of Macron's word choice is still a step too far.

For a broader perspective, see Johann Fleuri "Le casse-tête de la presse étrangère pour traduire le verbe « emmerder » d'Emmanuel Macron", Ouest-France 1/6/2022:

Les propos tenus par Emmanuel Macron dans un entretien au Parisien ont donné du fil à retordre à la presse étrangère qui a dû composer pour traduire le verbe « emmerder » dans leurs langues respectives, au plus proche du sens français.

En anglais, les médias anglo-saxons ont opté pour les verbes « annoy » comme sur la CNBC ou « hassle », deux traductions qui sont plus proches du verbe embêter, dans la langue de Shakespeare, que du sens grossier du verbe emmerder. D'autres, comme la BBC ou Le Guardian, ont voulu traduire au plus proche de la connotation vulgaire avec « piss off ».

Emmanuel Macron's remarks in an interview at Le Parisien have given a hard time to the foreign press, who have had to put together something to translate the verb "emmerder" in their respective languages, as near as possible to the sense in French.

In English, the anglo-saxon media have chosen the verbs "annoy" as on CNBC or "hassle", two translations that are closer to to the verb embêter, in the language of Shakespeare, than to the vulgar sense of the verb emmerder. Others, like the BBC or the Guardian, have wanted to get closer to the vulgar connotation with "piss off".

Read further to learn about media choices in German, Italian, and Japanese.

That article links to this tweet:

contest in my mentions for best translation of "emmerder" ("piss off" isn't doing it for me) — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 5, 2022

And these responses, among others:

we need the merde — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 5, 2022

No not necessarily but then Americans might use it more than I, a Brit, having lived in France for 40 years. "Emmerder" is perhaps more acceptable in the French language than "shit" would be to someone (in the UK anyway). — Romaine (@chestnutgroves) January 5, 2022

Permalink