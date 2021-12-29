"…attacking members of the public found dead"

December 29, 2021 @ 4:53 pm · Filed by under Crash blossoms, Headlinese, Psychology of language

« previous post |

A striking example of the post-modifier attachment ambiguity: "Police officer jailed for attacking members of the public found dead", The Guardian 12/29/2021.

Bob Ladd, who sent in the link, spent "quite a few hundred milliseconds" puzzling about why the police officer had attacked dead people.

The Berkeley parser gets the attachment even more wrong, construing the headline to refer to "members of [the public found dead]":

I've labelled the three NPs that could be post-modified by "found dead" — and the correct answer would have been #3, the police officer.

The Stanford dependency parser decides on #2 as the modified NP:

And spacy puts the attachment a bit further to the left (though still not in the right place), but still gets the parse wrong, construing "jailed" rather than "found" as the main verb:

Dep tree             Token     Dep type Lemma   POS
──────────────────── ───────── ──────── ─────── ──────────
                 ┌─► Police    compound police  NOUN      
              ┌─►└── officer   nsubj    officer NOUN      
┌┬┬───────────┴───── jailed    ROOT     jail    VERB      
││└─►┌────────────── for       prep     for     ADP       
││   └─►┌─────────── attacking pcomp    attack  VERB      
││      └─►┌──────── members   dobj     member  NOUN      
││         └─►┌───── of        prep     of      ADP       
││            │  ┌─► the       det      the     DET       
││            └─►└── public    pobj     public  NOUN      
│└──────────────►┌── found     advcl    find    VERB      
│                └─► dead      oprd     dead    ADJ       
└──────────────────► .         punct    .       PUNCT

The obligatory screenshot:

December 29, 2021 @ 4:53 pm · Filed by under Crash blossoms, Headlinese, Psychology of language


2 Comments »

  1. Lydia W. said,

    December 29, 2021 @ 5:42 pm

    I have to say that this one didn't really confuse me upon first reading. Perhaps it's because of a tendency to perform a "greedy match", taking as many words as possible to be part of one noun phrase?

    Either that, or it's due to the two types of elision here; we can complete the sentence as "(A) police officer (has been) jailed for attacking members of the public (who were) found dead" or "(A) police officer (who was) jailed for attacking members of the public (has been) found dead", and I suspect that the relative clause omission is more common, though this might depend on one's level of exposure to headlinese in particular.

  2. David Marjanović said,

    December 29, 2021 @ 5:50 pm

    Interestingly, the subtitle shows the headline is shortened too much – he wasn't in jail when he was found dead, he "is believed to have just left prison", so he had been jailed earlier.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment