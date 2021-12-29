« previous post |

A striking example of the post-modifier attachment ambiguity: "Police officer jailed for attacking members of the public found dead", The Guardian 12/29/2021.

Bob Ladd, who sent in the link, spent "quite a few hundred milliseconds" puzzling about why the police officer had attacked dead people.

The Berkeley parser gets the attachment even more wrong, construing the headline to refer to "members of [the public found dead]":

I've labelled the three NPs that could be post-modified by "found dead" — and the correct answer would have been #3, the police officer.

The Stanford dependency parser decides on #2 as the modified NP:



And spacy puts the attachment a bit further to the left (though still not in the right place), but still gets the parse wrong, construing "jailed" rather than "found" as the main verb:

Dep tree Token Dep type Lemma POS ──────────────────── ───────── ──────── ─────── ────────── ┌─► Police compound police NOUN ┌─►└── officer nsubj officer NOUN ┌┬┬───────────┴───── jailed ROOT jail VERB ││└─►┌────────────── for prep for ADP ││ └─►┌─────────── attacking pcomp attack VERB ││ └─►┌──────── members dobj member NOUN ││ └─►┌───── of prep of ADP ││ │ ┌─► the det the DET ││ └─►└── public pobj public NOUN │└──────────────►┌── found advcl find VERB │ └─► dead oprd dead ADJ └──────────────────► . punct . PUNCT

The obligatory screenshot:

