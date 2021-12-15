« previous post |

Dan Pisaro, "Changing Channels", Bizarro Blog 12/12/2021:

I often walk past the United Lodge of Theosophists, 1917 Walnut St. in Philadelphia, but I've never gone in — mainly because it's never been open when I've happened to pass it, as far as I can tell. But the organization is alive and well, at least based on the web site.

Helena Blavatsky, the co-founder of the Theosophical Society, lived for some time in Philadelphia even closer to Penn, at 3470 Sansom St., where Judy Wick founded the White Dog Café in 1983.

Blavatsky's Wikipedia entry has this to say about her influence on linguistics:

American scholar of religion Jason Josephson-Storm has argued that Blavatsky and her Theosophical Society influenced late nineteenth- and early twentieth-century academic linguistics. Josephson-Storm notes that Blavatsky's linguistic theories and typologies were widely circulated in Europe, and that influential linguists such as Émile-Louis Burnouf and Benjamin Lee Whorf either practiced Theosophy as promoted by the Theosophical Society or publicly defended its doctrines. Ferdinand de Saussure is also known to have attended séances and wrote a lengthy analysis of the Theosophical claims about linguistics and India, "la théosophie brahmanique (Brahamanic Theosophy)" while delivering his Cours de linguistique générale.

See also:

"How fakirs became fakers", 6/25/2004

"Sanskrit resurgent", 8/13/2014

Permalink