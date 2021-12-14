« previous post |

According to Christina Gleason, "What Does It Mean to Be Fae as a Gender?":

While some people who are fae use fae/faer as their pronouns, I prefer to keep the she/her pronouns I’ve gone by my whole life. It gives me the joke that my pronouns are sidhe/her, where sidhe (pronounced she) is the Irish word for the fairy folk. As genealogy is one of my special interests, I know I have Irish heritage, so I’m not appropriating lore that isn’t a part of my family history.



As you probably know, sidhe is also part of the etymology of banshee.

The OED gives

Etymology: A phonetic spelling of Irish bean sídhe < Old Irish ben síde ‘female, or woman, of the fairies or elves.’

Wiktionary says that bean sídhe is obsolete, and gives the etymology for banshee as

From Irish bean sí, from Old Irish ben síde (literally “woman of the fairy mound”).

The spelling sidhe for a pronoun pronounced "she" seems like a better joke than sí, at least for those who are familiar with that obsolete way of spelling the Irish word.

