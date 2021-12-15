« previous post |

Two days ago, I met a person who had a thick white coating on their tongue. Wondering what it was called and its implications for health, I asked members of the e-Mair list about it. Here are some of the answers I received:

Denis (Sinologist):

Thick tongue coating, often due to lengthening of the keratinous papillae on the tongue's surface.

Heidi (Yoga teacher and Ayurveda specialist):

We call it "ama" in Ayurveda – accumulated toxins from undigested foods. The person who has it might be ill. I scrape my tongue every day

From Proto-Indo-Aryan *HaHmás, from Proto-Indo-Iranian *HaHmás, from Proto-Indo-European *h₂eh₃mós (“raw, uncooked”), from *h₂eh₃- (“to burn”). Cognate with Ancient Greek ὠμός (ōmós, “raw, crude, uncooked, undressed”), Old Armenian հում (hum, “raw, uncooked”), Old Irish om (“raw, uncooked”) (whence Irish amh), Persian خام‎ (xâm, “crude, raw”).

VHM: In some Indic languages it means, among other things, "undigested", as Heidi noted for Ayurveda in general.

Diana S. Zhang (South Asian Studies graduate student):

We call it 舌苔 (shétái, “tongue moss”) in Chinese. It does indicate accumulated dietary toxins, but in Chinese medicine it even more suggests 心火 xīn huǒ (“heart fire") within that person — meaning that they must be extremely stressed, anxious, and in a high-strung mode for an extended period of time! Their “heart fire” must be owing to striving for a position or other much desired goal. Poor person! But, yes, they should scrape it off before meeting others (I scrape my tongue everyday!). Hygiene showcases one's capacity to take care of oneself and maintain professionalism under all circumstances. I wish this person the best of luck in their striving for achievement! I think I totally empathize with their 心火 xīn huǒ (“heart fire") illness because I’m under constant stress from workload, too.

I wonder if there's a name for this phenomenon in other languages. We're linguists, after all, and are preoccupied with matters of the tongue.

