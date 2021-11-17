« previous post |

That's the name of a three-year-old filly who had a maiden win at a Tokyo racecourse on November 1, 2021, as described in "Japanese Tongue Twisters", by Richard Medhurst, nippon.com (Nov 17, 2021).

…

The horse takes her name from the following Japanese tongue twister: Sumomo mo momo mo momo no uchi (スモモも、モモも、モモのうち), meaning “Both sumomo and peaches are kinds of peaches.”

A sumomo is a kind of plum (Prunus salicina), sometimes called the “Japanese plum,” although not to be confused with the famous ume. Botanically, it cannot really said to be a kind of peach (momo), which is only a close relation (Prunus persica). Still, the linguistic connection might be enough; at the word level, at least, we could say a sumomo is a kind of momo.

Another popular repetitious tongue twister features pairs of chickens in the front and back gardens. The translation below highlights the structure of the Japanese, and so is a little unnatural.

Uraniwa ni wa niwa, niwa ni wa niwa niwatori ga iru. (裏庭には二羽、庭には二羽鶏がいる)

In the back yard, there are two, and in the front yard, there are two chickens.

This plays on the different meanings of niwa. One is “garden,” also forming part of “back yard” (uraniwa). As wa is a counter word for birds, niwa can indicate “two [birds],” and the two syllables are found again in niwatori, or “chickens.”

There is no need for repetition to make a tongue twister. Here are a few further examples.

Nama mugi, nama-gome, nama tamago

Uncooked wheat, uncooked rice, uncooked egg.

Tonari no kyaku wa yoku kaki kuu kyaku da

The nextdoor guest is a guest who eats a lot of persimmons.

Basu gasu bakuhatsu

A bus gas explosion.

Tōkyō tokkyo kyoka kyoku

The Tokyo Patent Approval Office.

Note that the administrative office in the final example is purely fictional!

….

I find it uncannily easy to pronounce most of these Japanese tongue twisters, easier than it is for me to pronounce most English tongue twisters. I suspect that it must be because of the simplicity and transparency of Japanese syllables, with few vowel gradations and absence of complicated consonant clusters. Harder to twist your tongue in Japanese, easier to do so in English.

BTW, sumo ("rush at each other", a world-famous type of wrestling) has nothing to do with sumomo ("plum; sour peach", so to speak).

[h.t. Don Keyser]

