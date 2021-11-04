« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Bernard Cadogan]

Epic comes from a Greek word for a word or spoken language, epos. Logos is another word like that which we know. The first emphasises articulation, the latter organisation.



Epic features in many cultures and comes in different varieties. China and the Sinitic civilisations lack it, as do the nomadic Semitic and Amazigh peoples of the Middle East and North Africa. Egypt had no epic. The hero form involving journeying – Gilgamesh and the Odyssey and Beowulf – is one form. The most stringent form resembles the Iliad, which is the most perfect epic composed. It consists of multiple actors involved in a single action within the context of a wider struggle. This is what Crete 1941 resembles. There is no single hero. There is no single baddie. The complexity of war is fully invoked as well as the necessity to fight it.



Ex umbris et imaginibus in veritatem said Cardinal Newman. It was a motto Benedict XVI cherished – a pope my wife and I respected. An epic works from the shadows and images of myth into unmediated truth about power, conflict, atrocity, heroism and the strange grace that is blessing. A modern epic wakes up from myth and delivers from it. The tyrant state is an ancient myth-laden creature in its European form descending from Knossos. It would try and trap us in ideology and myth. Our task is to survive the labyrinth and break free of it.



A modern epic about warfare must place women at the heart of the experience. It would not be credible to compose a "Boy's own" story.



Crete 1941 is an act of exorcism against the most abominable name of Adolf Hitler, which still afflicts minds and memories to this day. Crete is following the office of Virgil in Dante's Inferno. The Holy Spirit commissions the pagan seer with the authority to act against evil spirits, in a way that is symbolic of the role of poetry itself.



Crete 1941 is a prayer of intercession for the war dead and the victims of the "martyr villages". One war crime was so gross, I just allude to it in passing in Canto IV. In Canto I, I detail an average massacre of " Everyman". I do not report what happened to Crete's Jews because the crime was so gross and stupid. They were placed on board a ship that was sunk. I dealt with the wider problem of the Holocaust and death camps in Canto III.



Crete 1941 is also an act of blessing on Crete, Greece, New Zealand and on the German lands of Germany and Austria. It is also a thanksgiving for Maori valour. This is why it begins with Lieut. Ngarimu's sonnet and ends with the Hölderlin sonnet on the true, and sacred Germany.



The epic does not make NZers into anything they were not. I made it clear on two occasions, we were not intellectually at par with the Germans – first at Maleme airfield over 20-22 May 1941 and then at the first two battles of Monte Cassino. I note war crimes committed on my own side out of scrupulosity, not to balance the score of German crimes (the latter were so depraved and extensive) but I never mention the Maori Battalion massacre of SS at the Monte Cassino railway station, because I too have a hard heart and don't give a damn what happened to the SS, despite my ability to relate to Germans. It is fair to say that by the time of his second reorganisation of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force in 1944, General Freyberg created an instrument with which he successfully orchestrated masterful set piece battles from San Marino up to Trieste.



A modern epic cannot take liberties with history. I had to refer to the Greek Communists. The mainland Communist partisans were real Stalinists, read in Marxist literature. Those on Crete were really just peasant communes in arms with priests, monks, bishops and nuns onside, much like in 1821 when the Greek War of Independence began at Sfakia on Crete, which was where Allied forces evacuated from in 1941. I say what I think about the Communists in Canto IV in which I say they are now just a failed and buried god like Zeus. Zeus was the whole problem of Crete – the mystery of his birth and death is that of the tyrant state itself. It is good that Greece did not fall behind the Iron Curtain. General Papagos prevented that, and George II for all his faults was the sign of that perpetual Communist failure. A door stopper king and not just a revolver-door king.



The experience of reading a complex poem is like listening to new kinds of orchestral music. It sinks in over time. The epic offers "meaning" for the Battle of Crete and the subsequent Occupation and liberation of Maori from second class citizenship. What on earth was NZ doing leading such a fight? Even if we had held the Maleme airfield, General Student would not have waited for Hitler to respond. He would have sent in gliders and crash-landed planes. The narrative is strong enough musically. The imagery is recurrent and highly sensual and light-sensitive, with many features of flora and fauna. The patterning takes hold.



NZers had an Aegean death wish once 1915-44. We even offered to go to war against Ataturk in 1921 over the firing of Smyrna. The Germans had an idealist fantasy of Greece, that made them unrealistic about real Greek villagers. We are different from the British, in that we are an intense people at best. The British call it "intensity" – some of us call it "passion", but that latter omits the need to suffer. We had an RNZN for instance that turned seagoing craft and vessels of war into kamikaze ships.



Between the ages of 9 and 13 I lived over the road from two Maori sisters close to my age. Their father worked in the same civil service office building in the city of Hastings as my adoptive father. Their father was a Crete veteran. He named his daughters Crete and Allie (from El Alamein) while giving them formal Maori middle names. This was to give thanks for his survival in his battles and to remember his comrades. He was a profound Maori Anglican.



I hope that this has been a suitable introduction. It is evident from the epic how much I love New Zealand and how much I rue any pusillanimity among us.

finis

——————–

"Crete 1941 is published by the Tuwhiri Project, a secular Buddhist publishing imprint. "Tuwhiri" is a word in te reo Māori meaning to disclose, reveal, divulge, make known, or a clue, a means of discovering or disclosing something lost or hidden, a hint, a tip, a pointer.

The US address of Tuwhiri is La Vergne, Tennessee.

Here is a bit from the flier for "Crete 1941":

Australia has ‘The Great South Land’, South Africa has ‘Shaka Zulu’, Argentina has the gaucho epic ‘Martin Fierro’, and Chile has ‘La Araucana’ as its national poem. Now New Zealand has "Crete 1941", an epic poem about the New Zealand-led defence of Crete during the Battle of Crete between 20 May and 1 June 1941.



Crete 1941 is the only epic long poem in English since Derek Walcott’s ‘Omeros’, with the entry of the 28th (Māori) Battalion as an active combat force providing the culmination of the poem. As geopolitical tensions rise in the Paciﬁc today, it’s timely to look back to when New Zealand last went to war and defended another small nation – Greece – on its last redoubt, in a battle that ended in a Dunkirk-style evacuation.



More than just a war story, Crete 1941 brings women back into the historic struggle for Crete. The poem is a life-changing reflection on the virtue of good small nations, on the contribution of indigenous peoples such as Māori and Cretans to international developments, and on the fragility that both peace and its disruptors share.



——————————-



Bernard was born in New Zealand in 1961, and is an accomplished poet, philosopher and historian. Since 1996, he has worked as a political advisor and speech writer, in particular as policy advisor to the prime minister, and has been a consultant to the New Zealand Treasury since 2011. He was appointed an honorary advisor to the Māori king in 2015.



Bernard holds a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Oxford University on the political thought, constitutionalism and racial policy of Sir George Grey (1812–98) in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. He lives in the Cherwell Valley near Oxford, with his wife Jacqueline and their children.

[Thanks to James Fanell]

Permalink