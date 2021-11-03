« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Lizhou Sha]

As a long-time reader and fan of Language Log, I'd like to call your attention to an unusual appearance of reconstructed historical Chinese pronunciations in the newly released Age of Empires IV, the latest of a popular real-time strategy (RTX) game series by Microsoft. I found an excellent YouTube video by a player named Der Rote where he systematically featured the voiceover lines of the Chinese units and did an excellent job rendering them into modern Mandarin:

I say unusual because I can think of no other instance of a historically inspired strategy game (by a Western game studio, no less) that has gone through the trouble of recording unit voiceovers for their Chinese civilization using historical pronunciations, rather than anachronistic Modern Standard Mandarin. Imagine the hilarity of Qin Shihuang speaking Literary Sinitic with Mandarin pronunciation! Yet this is the Chinese leader voiceover of Civilization VI, first released in 2016:

As you can see (and hear) in the first video above, not only does Age of Empire IV use historical Chinese pronunciations, but they also use pronunciations from different time periods as you progress through the ages. My ear tells me that they start with Early Middle Chinese, then Late Middle Chinese, and finally arrive at what sounds like Early Modern Mandarin. It also appears that they chose to use modern Beijing tones throughout, but I admit it would be much harder for me to figure out what the EMC voiceovers are saying if they scrambled the tones too.

Of course, there are bound to be small hiccups in the translation. The video contains several examples where certain unit voiceovers probably got accidentally transposed during production, although I must note that the video was recorded during the pre-release public technical stress test about a month ago, so it's possible that they might have been fixed since then. There are also several phrases that sound rather unidiomatic because they're probably best attempts at rendering the English equivalent, but I really can't ask for more when they had to record at least three sets of voiceovers in medieval Chinese!

I am very curious about who Microsoft consulted for these reconstructed pronunciations, as well as which talented voice actors they hired to do the voiceovers.

Selected readings

"Trainspotting-like Voices in Chinese" (3/12/11)

"Barbarian Language in a Chinese movie" (9/20/20)

Permalink