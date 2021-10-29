Difficult languages and easy languages, part 3
There may well be a dogma out there stating that all languages are equally complex, but I don't believe it, especially not if it has to be "drummed" into our minds. I have learned many languages. Some of them are exceedingly hard (because of their complexity) and some of them are relatively easy (because they are comparatively simple). I have often said that Mandarin is the easiest language I ever learned to speak, but the hardest to read and write in characters (though very easy in Romanization). And remember these posts:
Languages are difficult /easy // complex / simple in different ways. It is reductionist to say that they are equally difficult /easy // complex / simple.
