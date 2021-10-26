« previous post |

At last weekend's memorial for Lila Gleitman, the hundreds of people physically present were joined by a large crowd on Zoom. The automatic closed captioning was turned on, and so the audience got to see a large sample of speech-to-text versions of Lila's name, of which this was my favorite:





In case it's not obvious, what Noam Chomsky actually said was

… were the youngest grandchildren of Lila Gleitman, and we are glad to see so many here today …

Ben Zimmer, who took the photo, suggested that this one might be even better than "wreck a nice beach". Lila is no doubt having a good laugh in some heavenly cheese shop.

Needless to say, her name came up often during the event. I believe that the Zoom session was recorded, and if so, I should be able to add a list of the many other nice beach wreckages that were substituted for her name. I think I recall "lawyer find them" being one of them, but we'll see.

If we treat this as three substitutions (Lila, Gleitman, here) in 28 words, then the Word Error Rate for this fragment is 3/28 = 10.7% — if we treat Gleitman -> blind men as one deletion and two insertions, then it's 5/28 = 17.9%. Either way, about normal for the current state of the art. Useful, impressive, but far from perfect. And as is all too often the case, it's the most important words that get mangled.

[For more "wreck nice beach" background (than you probably want to read), see here…]

