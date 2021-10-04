« previous post |

A little over a week ago, someone out of the blue called to my attention a discussion on a major social media platform about Sibe language and its alleged three writing systems: "Old Uyghur alphabet, Latin alphabet, and Japanese-style system". Apparently, parts of the original post were removed by the moderators because they were thought to be politically or otherwise controversial. Colleagues who are knowledgeable about such matters advised me that the thread in question represents a potential computer security risk, so I am not referring to it directly.

In any event, Sibe — with a population of less than two hundred thousand — is back in the news, and has considerable significance in various dimensions out of all proportion to its numbers. Consequently, especially since not too long ago we had a lively discussion about Sibe here on Language Log, I thought it might be worthwhile to review some of the basic facts about this enigmatic language.

References to Sibe / Sibo / Xibe / Xibo on Language Log and in Wikpedia below.

Brief identifications:

Xibe people, a Tungusic ethnic group in western and northeastern China who are closely related to the Manchu



a in Xibe language, a Tungusic language spoken by the Xibe people

References to Sibe /Xibe on Language Log

Wikipedia articles

"Sibe people"

"Xibe language"

A Tungusic language closely related to Manchu.

Finally, Pamela Kyle Crossley puts the basic facts of the matter in perspective:

Xibo is Manchu, and is mutually intelligible with it. Much of the teaching traditions of Manchu in the United States and Europe trace to Xibo speakers like Guang Lu and his son Xibo Khonggur. A dialect becomes a language, I assume, at the moment that speaking it or reading it takes on a political charge, related to "identity."

Obviously any language, including Xibo, can be written any way. I don't understand what all the comments on the o.p. are driving at. Uyghur has been written in Arabic script, in Latin script, in Manchu script, and i presume in Cyrillic script in some situations. Some of the comments seem to confuse the modern Uyghurs with the medieval Uighur khaghanate. Continuities can be very complex, but there is certainly no simple equation to be made between the two.

As always, I point to the possibility that Sibe might be used as a fulcrum for the rebirth of Manchu. If something similar could be done for Hebrew ("Revival of the Hebrew language"), why not for Manchu? After all, the Manchus, who ruled over China for 268 years, created one of the greatest empires in the history of humankind, and were responsible for the creation of the territorial outlines of what is now the People's Republic of China.

Selected readings

Crossley, Pamela Kyle (1991). Orphan Warriors: Three Manchu Generations and the End of the Qing World . Princeton University Press. ISBN 0691008779.

. Princeton University Press. ISBN 0691008779. —— (1997). The Manchus . Wiley. ISBN 978-1-55786-560-1.

. Wiley. ISBN 978-1-55786-560-1. —— (2000). A Translucent Mirror: History and Identity in Qing Imperial Ideology . University of California Press. ISBN 978-0-520-92884-8.

. University of California Press. ISBN 978-0-520-92884-8. —— (2010). The Wobbling Pivot: China since 1800 . Malden, MA: Wiley-Blackwell. ISBN 978-1-4051-6079-7.

. Malden, MA: Wiley-Blackwell. ISBN 978-1-4051-6079-7. Perdue, Peter (2005; 2010), China Marches West: The Qing Conquest of Central Eurasia. Cambridge, Massachusetts: Harvard University Press / Belknap Press. ISBN-13: 978-0674057432, ISBN-10: 0674057430

Permalink