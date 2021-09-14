« previous post |

On my to-blog list since last month:

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021





Since this is Language Log and not Politicized Drug Efficacy Evaluation Log, the point at issue is the use of "y'all".

And I wasn't struck mainly by the sociolinguistic point — though it's interesting that the person running the FDA's twitter account used a form that Wiktionary accurately describes as "heard primarily in the Southern United States, and nationwide in AAVE". (And maybe the FDA's use is support for Wiktionary's observation that "Recently, the form has begun to be used by other American English speakers as well, though still less commonly than you guys".)

The thing is, for non-y'all-users like me, "you" can be either singular or plural, as every dictionary will tell you — but it can't be used (by itself) as a (plural) vocative. So the following non-y'all version of the FDA tweet is flat-out ungrammatical, at least for me:

*You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, you. Stop it.

Other explicitly plural second-person forms are fine, where "you" is post-modified by plural forms like "you guys", "you people", "you folks", "you idiots", or whatever.

Of course, English vocatives don't need to be plural — singular names always work, and with various degrees of formality, things like "sir", "ma'am", "miss", "man", "son", etc., are also fine. And singular "you" as a vocative is also (at least sometimes) OK, e.g.

Come here, you!

So what's wrong with plural vocative "you"?

And what about other dialectal variants like "yinz", "youz", "ye", etc.?

I was reminded of the FDA's "y'all" tweet the other day, when the radio (Johnny Meister's Blues Show, specifically) played an (as yet unreleased) 1977 version of Sonny Rhodes' song "It won't rain in California", where he interpolated "y'all" in various places, like

It just won't rain in California (y'all), seem like the sky don't want to cry.

It just won't rain in California (y'all), seem like the sky don't want to cry.

You know it's got a lot of people worried, cause they don't know the reason why.

Again, substituting "you" for "y'all" seems totally infelicitous — and not only because the audience is implicitly plural.



