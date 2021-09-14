English vocative pronouns
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
Since this is Language Log and not Politicized Drug Efficacy Evaluation Log, the point at issue is the use of "y'all".
And I wasn't struck mainly by the sociolinguistic point — though it's interesting that the person running the FDA's twitter account used a form that Wiktionary accurately describes as "heard primarily in the Southern United States, and nationwide in AAVE". (And maybe the FDA's use is support for Wiktionary's observation that "Recently, the form has begun to be used by other American English speakers as well, though still less commonly than you guys".)
The thing is, for non-y'all-users like me, "you" can be either singular or plural, as every dictionary will tell you — but it can't be used (by itself) as a (plural) vocative. So the following non-y'all version of the FDA tweet is flat-out ungrammatical, at least for me:
*You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, you. Stop it.
Other explicitly plural second-person forms are fine, where "you" is post-modified by plural forms like "you guys", "you people", "you folks", "you idiots", or whatever.
Of course, English vocatives don't need to be plural — singular names always work, and with various degrees of formality, things like "sir", "ma'am", "miss", "man", "son", etc., are also fine. And singular "you" as a vocative is also (at least sometimes) OK, e.g.
Come here, you!
So what's wrong with plural vocative "you"?
And what about other dialectal variants like "yinz", "youz", "ye", etc.?
I was reminded of the FDA's "y'all" tweet the other day, when the radio (Johnny Meister's Blues Show, specifically) played an (as yet unreleased) 1977 version of Sonny Rhodes' song "It won't rain in California", where he interpolated "y'all" in various places, like
It just won't rain in California (y'all), seem like the sky don't want to cry.
It just won't rain in California (y'all), seem like the sky don't want to cry.
You know it's got a lot of people worried, cause they don't know the reason why.
Again, substituting "you" for "y'all" seems totally infelicitous — and not only because the audience is implicitly plural.
Yerushalmi said,
September 14, 2021 @ 7:26 am
There's a joke about the NYC-area "yous guys" somewhere in there.
Yerushalmi said,
September 14, 2021 @ 7:27 am
Dammit, I got ninja'd by your edit.
Morten Jonsson said,
September 14, 2021 @ 7:29 am
I think your example of singular you would also work as a plural. “Come here, you” could be spoken to a group of people. I’d suggest that the problem with “Seriously, you” isn’t that it’s ungrammatical,. It’s that the tone is wrong. It sounds admonitory or dismissive, like “Seriously, you people.” It’s an insulting way to say it. But somehow “y’all” or “you guys” softens the tone, puts the speaker and the audience on the same level.
[(myl) You might be right. The singular vocative "you" does seem generally impolite — in a friendly context I'd never say "What's up, you?" to an individual (though "man" etc. would be fine).
And I think I'd have to say "Come here, you people" or "Come here, you guys" or something like that, for a plural reference. ]
Timothy Rowe said,
September 14, 2021 @ 7:47 am
The Liverpool (Scouse) dialect version for plural you (including vocative) is "youse". In one of his books, humourist Stan Kelley-Bootle observed that if a schoolteacher in Liverpool said "Stand up, Hughes", the whole class would be likely to stand. In a later book he lamented that discipline had declined to the point that by then *nobody* would stand.
Bob Ladd said,
September 14, 2021 @ 8:02 am
And in various parts (both geographical and social) of the UK there's "you lot" in exactly the meaning you're looking for.
JOHN W BREWER said,
September 14, 2021 @ 8:03 am
I don't think I can plausibly say "Come here, you"* in my idiolect, although I can easily imagine my maternal grandfather (1903-2003) saying it. Myl is older than me but a lot closer to my age than my grandfather's, so there may be geographical or other factors at play between our idiolects as well as generational ones. Because it sounds "off" to be in the singular, I can't really intuit whether it's *more* off in the plural.
*Maybe not this exact phrasing. Precisely because it sounds impolite I can more easily picture granddad using this vocative formulation when addressing not a human being but e.g.. a recalcitrant piece of anthropomorphized machinery, so maybe saying "Come on, you" in an exasperated tone to a car engine failing to start on a cold winter morning.
[(myl) Vocative (singular) "you" is certain restricted in some complicated ways — for me, it helps to point at the addressee, at least in the "Come here, you" case :-)… ]
Andreas Johansson said,
September 14, 2021 @ 8:10 am
What struck me was the mismatch between evidently singular "you" in the first two sentences but plural "y'all" in the third.
(It's grammatically possible that the first two sentences have plural "you", but pragmatically it's surely not the idea to suggest anyone may believe that a group of human beings somehow make up a single horse or cow.)
Bloix said,
September 14, 2021 @ 9:14 am
"And I think I'd have to say "Come here, you people""
Isn't the "you" redundant?
A teacher or camp counselor – "Quiet down, people."
Or, "Gather round, folks." "Listen up, everyone." Once you introduce the noun, what's the point of the pronoun?
Bruce Rusk said,
September 14, 2021 @ 9:22 am
To interpret the situation charitably, I imagine the following situation: the speaker is addressing a group, and like a stand-up comic working the crowd singling out individuals and apostrophizing them: "You [pointing to Audience Member 1] are not a horse. You [pointing to Audience Member 2] are not a cow. Seriously, y'all [sweeping hand gesture to indicate the entire assembly]. Stop it." In that setting, the transition from you to y'all seems correct and meaningful to me.
Bloix said,
September 14, 2021 @ 9:34 am
Andreas Johansson –
It may not be strictly logical, but it's perfectly grammatical and intelligible to address a group of people with a statement that's intended to apply to each member of the group individually.
A while back someone was complaining about the subway platform announcement, "Attention passengers. Please spread out along the platform and use all open doors."
How could a passenger use all open doors, the commenter wanted to know.
But this formulation causes no difficulty in comprehension and there's no obvious alternative. People seem to have no difficulty in conceiving of themselves as individuals and as members of a collective at the same time.
And it's true that the collective does act as a group. On the subway platform, people do coordinate their actions so that all doors are utilized. And the FDA is asking people not merely to refrain as individuals from self-medicating with ivermectin, but also to stop encouraging each other and spreading misinformation by word of mouth or through social media. So the mixture of singular and plural in these formulations is not a mistake.
david said,
September 14, 2021 @ 10:10 am
What's wrong with "y'all" or "you all" if you want to be formal?
The basic problem is the lack of a separate second person singular pronoun caused by the suppression of the "thee" pronoun.
There may also be a secondary prejudice against the groups of people who are comfortable with "y'all".