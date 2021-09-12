Earworm of the week: Me and Bobby McGee
Here it is, by the great, the inimitable, the one and only Janis Joplin:
This is the most serious earworm infection I've had for many years. It can attack me at any moment: when I'm washing my face, brushing my teeth, walking down the street, getting in my truck (Tacoma!), getting off the SEPTA trolley, eating a meal…. Any part of the song can take over, flitting in and out of my (sub)consciousness, but it's usually just the lines highlighted in red below, where she's not really saying any words, just mumbling and humming. That in itself is an interesting facet of earworm studies, which take into account both musical and lingual aspects of the phenomenon, since it seems to indicate that perhaps the musical side of the bug is more prominent than the verbal.
Lyrics
When I's feelin' near as faded as my jeans
Bobby thumbed a diesel down just before it rained
And rode us all the way into New Orleans
I's playin' soft while Bobby sang the blues
Windshield wipers slappin' time
I's holdin' Bobby's hand in mine
We sang every song that driver knew
Nothin', it ain't nothin' honey, if it ain't free
And feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
You know feelin' good was good enough for me
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee
Yeah, Bobby shared the secrets of my soul
Through all kinds of weather, through everything we done
Yeah, Bobby baby kept me from the cold
He's lookin' for that home and I hope he finds it
Well, I'd trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday
To be holdin' Bobby's body next to mine
Nothin', and that's all that Bobby left me
Well, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
And feelin' good was good enough for me
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee, yeah
La da da da daa dadada Bobby McGee-ah
La li daa da daa daa, la da daa da daa
La la laa la daada Bobby McGee-ah yeah
La di da, ladida la dida la di daa, ladida la dida la di daa
Lo lo lo lolo lo lo laa, lololo lo lolo lo lolo lo lolo lo la laa
Hey now Bobby now now Bobby McGee yeah
Lord, I called him my lover, I called him my man
I said I called him my lover, did the best I can
C'mon, hey now Bobby now, hey now Bobby McGee, yeah
Lo lo Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, oh
Hey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee, Lord
Cervantes said,
September 12, 2021 @ 7:37 am
Kris Kristofferson wrote the song,and the nonsense syllable verse was part of his original composition and performance. Joplin's version is a pretty straight cover.
Victor Mair said,
September 12, 2021 @ 7:42 am
@Cervantes
Can you or someone else provide a link to KK's original performance? I know that, together with F. Foster, he is listed as one of the writers of the song, but I never heard him perform it.
Philip Taylor said,
September 12, 2021 @ 8:01 am
Youtube suggests this one.
Victor Mair said,
September 12, 2021 @ 9:14 am
Thanks.
Here's a very early version by Kris Kristofferson.
"Kris Kristofferson 'Me & Bobby McGee' 1970 (Reelin' In The Years Archive)"
Didn't detect any ladidadida.
Judging from the way he concludes this version, it almost sounds as though it were still in process of composition.