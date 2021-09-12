« previous post |

Here it is, by the great, the inimitable, the one and only Janis Joplin:

This is the most serious earworm infection I've had for many years. It can attack me at any moment: when I'm washing my face, brushing my teeth, walking down the street, getting in my truck (Tacoma!), getting off the SEPTA trolley, eating a meal…. Any part of the song can take over, flitting in and out of my (sub)consciousness, but it's usually just the lines highlighted in red below, where she's not really saying any words, just mumbling and humming. That in itself is an interesting facet of earworm studies, which take into account both musical and lingual aspects of the phenomenon, since it seems to indicate that perhaps the musical side of the bug is more prominent than the verbal.

Lyrics

Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin' for a train

When I's feelin' near as faded as my jeans

Bobby thumbed a diesel down just before it rained

And rode us all the way into New Orleans I pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandana

I's playin' soft while Bobby sang the blues

Windshield wipers slappin' time

I's holdin' Bobby's hand in mine

We sang every song that driver knew Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose

Nothin', it ain't nothin' honey, if it ain't free

And feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues

You know feelin' good was good enough for me

Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee From the Kentucky coal mines to the California sun

Yeah, Bobby shared the secrets of my soul

Through all kinds of weather, through everything we done

Yeah, Bobby baby kept me from the cold One day up near Salinas, Lord, I let him slip away

He's lookin' for that home and I hope he finds it

Well, I'd trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday

To be holdin' Bobby's body next to mine Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose

Nothin', and that's all that Bobby left me

Well, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues

And feelin' good was good enough for me

Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee, yeah La da da, la da daa, la da daa da daa da daa

La da da da daa dadada Bobby McGee-ah

La li daa da daa daa, la da daa da daa

La la laa la daada Bobby McGee-ah yeah

La di da, ladida la dida la di daa, ladida la dida la di daa Hey now Bobby now now Bobby McGee yeah

Lo lo lo lolo lo lo laa, lololo lo lolo lo lolo lo lolo lo la laa

Hey now Bobby now now Bobby McGee yeah

Lord, I called him my lover, I called him my man

I said I called him my lover, did the best I can

C'mon, hey now Bobby now, hey now Bobby McGee, yeah

Lo lo Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, a Lord, oh

Hey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee, Lord

