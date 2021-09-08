« previous post |

Julia Preseau wrote to ask about a phrase in Caitlyn Jenner's (5/5/2021) interview with Sean Hannity, where Jenner seems to say "I love this country, I'm a patriarch":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last syllable is a bit unclear, but a spectrogram pretty clearly shows the final lowering of the third formant associated with an /r/:

Presumably this is a (Fay-Cutler) malapropism for "patriot", perhaps cut a bit short as the speaker recognized the error in progress.

The context:

Permalink