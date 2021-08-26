« previous post | next post »

When I checked into a hotel on the east side of Pittsburgh yesterday afternoon, the manager told me he was from "Buckanen", West Virginia. I just assumed that he was using some local variant of "Buchanan", and it sounded very unusual to me, since the only pronunciation of "Buchanan" I've ever heard is /bjuːˈkænən/. When I started poking around and looking into the matter, however, it turns out to be not at all that simple.

Unsurprisingly, the first person surnamed Buchanan I came across on the www was James Buchanan, Jr. (April 23, 1791 – June 1, 1868) , who served as the 15th president of the United States, from 1857 to 1861. According to Wikipedia, his surname is pronounced /bʌˈkænən/ buh-CAN-nən.

The next person with the surname in question that I came across was not unexpectedly Patrick Joseph Buchanan (born November 2, 1938), American "paleoconservative political commentator, columnist, politician and broadcaster". Wikipedia gives the pronunciation of his surname as /bjuːˈkænən/.

Then I found a town named Buchanan in Botetourt (/ˈbɒtətɒt/ BOT-ə-tot) County, VA, and Wikipedia tells us that it is pronounced /bəˈkænən/ bə-KAN-ən

The real kicker, however, came when I tracked down the name of the town where the hotel manager was from and discovered that it is spelled "Buckhannon"! I took this to be a phonetic spelling of the local pronunciation of Buchanan. That may not be the case after all, since the city took its name from the Buckhannon River, along which it is located:

Local lore holds that the Buckhannon was named for Buckongahelas* (died 1805), a Lenape ally of the British during the Revolutionary War. The most plausible accounts, however, indicate the river was named for clergyman John Buchannon, a missionary who explored the region in the 1780s.

Buckongahelas in the Lenape language means a "Giver of Presents." He was also known as Pachgantschihilas and Petchnanalas, meaning a "fulfiller" or "one who succeeds in all he undertakes."

*As a side note, this Native American (Algonquin) name reminded me of the Monongahela, which I'll be running across (on a bridge, of course!) later today.

The Unami word Monongahela means "falling banks", in reference to the geological instability of the river's banks. Moravian missionary David Zeisberger (1721–1808) gave this account of the naming: "In the Indian tongue the name of this river was Mechmenawungihilla (alternatively spelled Menawngihella), which signifies a high bank, which is ever washed out and therefore collapses."[11]

The Lenape Language Project renders the word as Mënaonkihëla (pronounced [mənaoŋɡihəla]), translated "where banks cave in or erode",[12] from the verbs mënaonkihële "the dirt caves off" (such as the bank of a river or creek, or in a landslide)[13] and mënaonke (pronounced [mənaoŋɡe]), "it has a loose bank" (where one might fall in).[



Since both words have to do with rivers, I had thought that the -hela part of Buckongahelas and Monongahela may have been related, but according to the etymologies given for them, they do not reflect the same morpheme.



There's a town in north central Ohio named Bucyrus (/bjuːˈsaɪrəs/ bew-SY-rəs), the beginning portion of which resembles what I would normally expect for Buchanan.

The origin of the name Bucyrus is not certain. It was given by Col. James Kilbourne, who laid out the town in 1821.[8] One theory is that the name Bucyrus is derived from "beautiful" coupled with the name of Cyrus the Great, founder of the First Persian Empire.[9][10] An alternate theory is that the city was named after Busiris, a city of ancient Egypt.

Going back to John Buchannon, after whom the West Virginia town and river are most likely named, his surname is a variant spelling of Buchanan, which apparently derives from Gaelic elements meaning "house" (buth) and "of the canon" (chanain).

