« previous post |

A question from V.R.:

I was just having a conversation with a friend, and mentioned that it had "rained out last night." Do you happen to know if that use of "rained out" (as opposed to a baseball game being rained out) a Midwesternism?

I don't know — but maybe LLOG commenters will.



Among the general meanings of out as an adverb (or intransitive preposition, or whatever) are senses that Wiktionary gives as "to the end; completely" (as in "hear me out") and "used to intensify or emphasize" (as in "the place was all decked out for the holidays").

So "rained out" for "rained hard" or "totally rained" ought to work. The event-cancellation sense apparently blocks this usage for me, but I'll be interested in other people's reactions.

Update — in the first comment, Don Monroe points out that "out" could just be used to mean "outside", which seems like a pretty general usage. At least, I don't have any trouble with "It was raining out" = "It was raining outside".

Permalink