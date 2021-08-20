« previous post |

"New CDC Data: COVID-19 Vaccination Safe for Pregnant People", CDC Media Statement 8/11/2021:

CDC has released new data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people and is recommending all people 12 years of age and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

Michael Foust, "CDC Director Criticized for Replacing 'Women' with 'Pregnant People': It's 'Dehumanizing' to Women", Chistian Headlines 8/13/2021:

The CDC director is receiving pushback from conservatives for repeatedly referring to pregnant women as "pregnant people" in a brief speech Thursday about COVID-19 vaccines. […]

The phrase "pregnant people" is used by some in the LGBT community to include biological women who identify as men. It also can include women who identify as non-binary.

"People don't get pregnant – women do," R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said on his podcast The Briefing.

Dr. Mohler has strong feelings about related terminological and politico-cultural issues, judging from his recent podcasts. And we can predict more and more of the same, judging from the fact that in the NOW ("News on the Web") corpus, almost 10% of instances of "pregnant women/pregnant people" are now "pregnant people", even before the kerfuffle about the CDC announcement:

The NOW corpus (News on the Web) contains 13.2 billion words of data from web-based newspapers and magazines from 2010 to the present time (the most recent day is 2021-08-19).

I counted usages in that corpus, year by year, from 8/1/2010-8/1/2011 up to 8/1/2020-8/1/2021.

And the past few weeks (8/1/2021-8/19/2021) have 950 instances of "pregnant women" and 215 instances of "pregnant people", or 100*215/(950+215) = 18.5%.

From the perspective of lexicographers, semanticists, and psycholinguists, this is an interesting case (and not the only one) where base-level terminology evolves for socio-political reasons.

