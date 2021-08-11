"Is it the passive voice you don't like?"
Mary Harris, "Newsflash: Coronavirus Ain’t Going Nowhere", Slate 8/9/2021:
I was a little hesitant to speak with Dr. Bernard Ashby. Ashby works in Florida, taking care of COVID patients. He is bearing witness to that state’s record-breaking surge of infections at the moment. It’s not that I didn’t think Ashby would have interesting things to say. It’s just: How many times can you repeat the exact same thing? Wear a mask indoors. Get vaccinated. Support health care workers.
But when we got on the phone, Ashby sounded just as frustrated as I am: “The transmission rate is ridiculous down here. Patients are coming in by the boatload. They’re younger, they’re sicker. And unfortunately, we weren’t really prepared for the surge that we’ve gotten” […]
On Monday’s episode of What Next<.u>, I spoke with Ashby about what it’s like inside Florida’s surge. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity. […]
Ashby: This is indicative of our health care system as a whole. Vaccination rates have always been low in certain demographics prior to the pandemic. Access to care has always been an issue in certain demographics prior to the pandemic. We talk a lot about disparities, and I actually dislike those terms: disparities and inequality, all that, yada, yada.
Harris: Is it the passive voice you don't like?
What does Harris mean by "passive voice" here? Her idea seems to be that terms like disparities and inequality don't assign responsibility for the situation.
Reader A.S., who sent in the link, asked "Are we at a point now where we start acknowledging secondary meanings of the term 'passive voice'"?
In fact we're long past that point — I wrote an obituary for the grammatical term more than a dozen years ago — "'Passive Voice' — 1397-2009 — R.I.P.", 3/12/2009:
I'm afraid that the traditional sense of passive voice has died after a long illness. It has ceased to be; it's expired and gone to meet its maker, kicked the bucket, shuffled off this mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. It's an ex-grammatical term.
Its ghost walks in the linguistics literature and in the usage of a few exceptionally old-fashioned intellectuals. For everyone else, what passive voice now means is "construction that is vague as to agency".
A bit later, I suggested that the figurative extensions of the term are broader than that:
[T]he ordinary-language meaning, struggling to be born, remains inchoate, a sludgy mixture of dessicated grammatical residues and vaguely sexualized associative goo. Sometimes passive voice is used to mean "vague about who's at fault", which seems to be the grammatical sense gone adrift; sometimes it means "listless, energyless, lacking in vigor", which is one of the more general, non-grammatical senses of passive; sometimes it seems to mean "on the fence, not taking sides", which is a sort of transmuted combination of the two.
There are dozens of other LLOG posts discussing (various aspects of) the issue, including the idea that writers should be admonished not to use the passive voice (whatever it actually is):
"When men were men, and verbs were passive", 8/4/2006
"The direct and vigorous hyptic voice", 8/5/2006
"How to defend yourself from bad advice about writing", 11/1/2206
If you're curious about what the grammatical term actually means, check out Geoff Pullum's post "The passive in English", 1/24/2011, or the version on his website preceding the list of relevant LLOG posts.
J.W. Brewer said,
August 11, 2021 @ 10:45 am
FWIW Dr. Ashby has apparently been affiliated (whether as a student, medical resident, post-doctoral fellow, or professor) with quite an impressive string of high-falutin' universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Johns Hopkins and Princeton. It's perhaps worth emphasizing that mastering the traditional labels of old-fashioned 8th-grade grammar is no longer part of the expected cultural capital of even the most well-credentialed-on-paper Americans.
I do think the decline (now maybe three generations back) of Latin as a ubiquitous subject among those who would end up going to medical school etc. may be a key factor. The usual descriptivist criticism of old-fashioned approaches to school-taught English grammar is that they were trying to squeeze the somewhat different facts of English into a conceptual schema that had been developed to make sense of the facts of Latin. But the upside was that when you actually took Latin-as-such the labels and categories all made sense and you could then follow their traditional application to the facts of English in a way that made sense even if your 8th-grade English teacher had not explained it very well. (And even if Huddleston/Pullum etc thought that there were better labels and categories for the facts of English.)
Michael Watts said,
August 11, 2021 @ 11:18 am
Wellll…..
That argument seems fine in general, but I don't think it applies to the passive voice. There just isn't a difference between the concept of the passive voice as it applies to Latin and the concept of the passive voice as it applies to English. And while modern high credentials are no longer supposed to include Latin, they are supposed to include "the foreign language of your choice" — and no matter what foreign language you study, the English passive voice will need to be covered as part of that study.
I am given to understand that Spanish doesn't really have a grammatical passive voice — you can't distinguish between "the egg was eaten" and "the egg ate itself". (More relevant if we consider "he was killed" vs "he killed himself".) But — assuming that's true — the concept of promoting what would normally be the object of the verb "eat" to the grammatical role of subject is still there, and how are you going to explain the meaning of such a sentence without covering the passive voice? How are you going to explain how to translate English passives into Spanish without describing what English passives are?
Martin said,
August 11, 2021 @ 11:30 am
Spanish does have the passive voice (el huevo fue comido, literally, 'the egg was eaten'), only in certain instances it is more elegant to use the active voice with a reflexive pronoun (se comió el huevo, literally, 'itself ate the egg' or el huevo se comió, literally, 'the egg itself ate').