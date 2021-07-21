« previous post |

Jeré Longman, "", New York Time 7/19/2021:

Luke Prokop, 19, a prospect with the Nashville Predators, on Monday became the first player with an N.H.L. contract to publicly announce that he is gay.

Prokop, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, made his announcement in an Instagram post , writing, “From a young age I have dreamed of being an N.H.L. player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”

A third-round selection by the Predators in the 2020 N.H.L. draft, Prokop wrote: “While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am no longer scared to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.”

I've added this to our absurdly long list of "misnegation" posts, in which you can see that Mr. Prokop joins many illustrious predecessors in losing count of (explicit and implicit) negations, so as to say the opposite of what they mean.

[h/t Rick Rubenstein]

