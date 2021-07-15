« previous post |

Tweet from Bryan Van Norden:

My sense is that most doctoral programs in philosophy in the US have abandoned language requirements. This reflects the mistaken beliefs that the history of philosophy and contemporary philosophy outside the Anglophone world are worthless. https://t.co/hX8uIyQHXj — Bryan W. Van Norden (@BryanVanNorden) July 11, 2021

About 5 years ago, one of our best undergraduate students in Classics told me that she graduated without taking any Latin or Greek. (A thought raced through my head: a mathematics department without math?) I was flabbergasted. Then we all heard about Princeton doing away with Greek and Latin for classics majors.

"Princeton removes Greek and Latin for classics students to combat institutional racism", Reece Goodall, The Boar (6/11/21)

BTW, I was up at Princeton this past weekend and was astonished to find that all traces of Woodrow Wilson had vanished, even though he had served as the 13th President (1902-1910) of the University and the 28th president of the United States (1913-1921).

Seeking a reality check at Penn, I asked my colleagues in Classical Studies what the situation was like here. Ralph Rosen responded thus:

Well, Princeton is really just catching up to what has become the norm in most places. Penn was a pioneer in this— we crafted a no-languages-required major almost 25 years ago, and it was one of the best things we did for a variety of reasons we can discuss some time if you’re interested. I might add that ‘despite’ having a major such as this, students can still get all the training they would like in Greek and Latin if they’re interested. There are fewer of these choosing this language path than the non-language Classical Studies major, but they all interact as one community dedicated to a common interest in the pre-modern Mediterranean and its reception. One shouldn’t forget, after all, that ‘Classical Studies’ comprises a lot of quite diverse fields (archaeology, history, art history, reception studies, philosophy, in addition to Greek and Latin). Graduate study, of course, is another matter; but that article from Princeton was reporting changes only their undergraduate major, to align it better with disciplinary norms (and presumably to attract more students, who remain interested in the classical world, but for whatever reason, do not want to commit to language study).

I'm grateful to Ralph for sending that to me, but must admit that, when I read it, I almost felt as though the floor had dropped out from under me. I'm sure that every single one of my colleagues in East Asian Languages and Civilizations would find it absolutely inconceivable that we could offer a major or minor without heavy language requirements (it's built right into the name of our department). In our department, we wrangled over whether the language requirement should be six courses or eight courses. Language study is at the heart of all that we do, and most practitioners of East Asian studies programs believe that you can't really understand East Asian civilization and culture if you don't know the languages.

Will EALC one day go the way of Classics at Penn and Princeton?

